Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 28, 2012: On Friday, the steel skeleton for SUNY Potsdam’s new Performing Arts Building was completed with a topping-off ceremony. Students, professors and administrators gathered to sign the last piece of the building and to watch it raised into place. The $48 million building, scheduled for completion in 2014, will include a new proscenium theater, a black box theater, dance performance space, dance studios, lighting labs, a costume shop, a set shop, computer labs, classrooms and a new food service venue on the north side of campus.
25 years ago
April 28, 1997: To control noise further in the Greenbelt, the Ogdensburg City Council is considering locking the gate to vehicular traffic at the park at sunset. Last month, councilors decided to make illegal the consumption of alcohol in the Greenbelt without a special permit. Closing the gate earlier — it is now locked at 11 p.m. — would go a step further. Councilors are expected to call for a public hearing on the proposed change.
50 years ago
April 28, 1972: A request by more than 100 district residents to have a number of “objectionable” books removed from the Hermon-DeKalb Central School library and curriculum has drawn opposition from a St. Lawrence University professor who sees it as an “attempt at book burning.” Dr. Douglas Angus, professor of literature, expressed this and other viewpoints in an open letter to the Hermon-DeKalb administration.
75 years ago
April 28, 1947: Carl C. Moseson, owner of a chain of Carl’s Auto Accessories stores throughout northern New York, announced today a ten per cent “across the board” reduction in prices of all commodities in his stores. The price cuts are in accordance with President Truman’s appeal and will be effective in Watertown, Malone, Massena, Gouverneur, Carthage, Lowville and Adams.
100 years ago
April 28, 1922: Supreme Court Justice Cohalan today approved incorporation of the Adirondack Mountain club, which plans to develop trails, construct and maintain camps and a bureau of information for campers. The club also would gather data concerning the scenery, history, geology and botany of the Adirondacks, and promote the conservation of fish and game.
125 years ago
April 28, 1897: The recent rains have freshened the grass considerably and the enclosure at the solders’ monument looks green and inviting. The city gardener is running the lawn mower and clippers over it today. The flowers ordered by the board of public works will soon be set out on the lower park.
150 years ago
April 28, 1872: We notice among the list of patents issued last week, one to Robert Hitchcock of our city for a new lamp, for burning heavy oil.
The world
1916: British declare martial law throughout Ireland.
1919: Les Irvin makes the first jump with an Army Air Corps parachute.
1930: The first organized night baseball game is played in Independence, Kan.
1932: A yellow fever vaccine for humans is announced.
1945: Benito Mussolini is killed by Italian partisans.
1967: Muhammad Ali refuses induction into the U.S. Army and is stripped of his boxing title.
1969: Charles de Gaulle resigns as president of France.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.