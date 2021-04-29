Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 29, 2011: The 2010-11 flu season was mild, thanks to the vaccine being a good match for the virus, according to public health officials. Jefferson County Public Health Service reported 180 confirmed cases in Jefferson County as of Thursday, while Lewis County Public Health reported 130 confirmed cases. St. Lawrence County Public Health officials could not be reached for comment. According to officials, the mild year was also due in part to more people being vaccinated at various locations, such as physician offices and pharmacies.
25 years ago
April 29, 1996: Clayton’s Edward J. Wallace, national leader of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, has personally thanked President Clinton for helping bring peace to Northern Ireland. But he fully supports his group withdrawing an invitation asking the president to speak at the Hibernians’ national convention this summer after Mr. Clinton vetoed an abortion ban. Revoking the invitation has drawn national and even worldwide attention, with Mr. Wallace speaking to newspapers and broadcast outlets around the country and as far as television in Ireland.
50 years ago
April 29, 1971: Fire extensively damaged a business and residential block at 336-374 Court St. The structure houses the Fox Used Furniture Store and Chicago Barber Shop. Three families lived on the second floor of the building. Two city firemen were injured while battling the blaze and a number had to receive oxygen.
75 years ago
April 29, 1946: Organization of the Northern New York Builders’ Exchange, a group of building, electrical, plumbing and painting contractors, was announced today. The group plans to meet each month to exchange information and other data on problems common to all contractors.
100 years ago
April 29, 1921: David D. Kieff, Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose T. Plunkett, Miss Margaret Carey, Mrs. D. E. Guilfoyle, Mother Josephine and three sisters of St. Joseph from Scared Heart Academy, and four sisters of Mercy from St. Joachim’s hospital, were among those from Watertown who attended the funeral of Bishop Henry Gabriels held this morning in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg. The trip was made by automobile.
125 years ago
April 29, 1896: Messrs. George Fuller and W. Brayton Bentley have secured the Coolidge block in Antwerp, and will transform it into a first-class hotel. It would seem as through this town was to be better favored than most towns in the matter of hotel accommodations. This will make the number five, with more to hear from.
150 years ago
April 29, 1871: A new Baptist church, a hotel and a new block, are to be erected at Constableville, on the site of the late fire.
The world
1813: Rubber is patented.
1852: The first edition of Peter Roget’s Thesaurus is published.
1913: Gideon Sundback of Hoboken patents the all-purpose zipper.
1916: Irish nationalists surrender to the British in Dublin.
1945: The Nazi concentration camp of Dachau is liberated by Allied troops.
1992: Four Los Angeles police offices are acquitted of charges stemming from the beating of Rodney King. Rioting ensues.
