Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 29, 2012: The number of houses sold in Jefferson and Lewis counties during the normally quiet first quarter shot up 30 percent this year from 2011. The sales are attributed partly to the influx of returning soldiers at Fort Drum, said Lance M. Evans, executive officer for the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors and the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors. Given the scarcity of apartments, more military families bought homes, Mr. Evans said. Low interest rates on mortgages have made it an opportune time for investment.
25 years ago
April 29, 1997: The bridge carrying Route 179 over Buttermilk Creek had to be closed quickly after a low concrete wall supporting a guardrail fell off the structure Monday. Route 179, which links Route 12 at Depauville and Route 12E at Chaumont is expected to remain closed to through traffic for up to two months while a new bridge is constructed or until a temporary crossing can be built. Traffic is being rerouted along Old Town Springs Road, which runs parallel to Route 179.
50 years ago
April 29, 1972: City police have been requested to place a regular “beat man” in the vicinity of Center City Mall following renewed incidents of vandalism around the new Woolworth building. Thursday morning black ink was splashed over the mall entrance way and walls.
75 years ago
April 29, 1947: The acquisition of ten acres of land adjacent to the Carthage air port in a program of expanding facilities, and construction of a new hangar as a preliminary step in the operation of a training school for veterans, was launched this week by Leo Thesier, local farm implement dealer who late last year purchased the property from Willard (Buck) Zehr, former U.S. navy pilot.
100 years ago
April 29, 1922: Arbor day was observed in the local grammar schools today. Exercises were held in the lower grades. In the upper grades essays on Arbor day were written. Unlike last year, there was no tree planting today.
125 years ago
April 29, 1897: It is generally noted that there are many free and high schools throughout the state which will have no graduating class this year owing to the new regulations in regard to regent’s examinations. It has not made a particle of difference to the Carthage High school. Indeed, the number of graduates, ten, is larger than ever. This speaks well for the faculty and the brightness of the students.
150 years ago
April 29, 1872: We are glad to see evidences of continued prosperity in our friends and patrons, Messrs. Fuess & Marcille, grocery dealers on Court street. They have recently put on the street, one of the handsomest of delivery wagons, and tell us of a steadily increasing patronage.
The world
1852: The first edition of Peter Roget’s Thesaurus is published.
1927: Construction of the Spirit of St. Louis is completed.
1945: The German Army in Italy surrenders unconditionally to the Allies.
1945: The Nazi concentration camp of Dachau is liberated by Allied troops.
1946: Former Japanese leaders are indicted in Tokyo as war criminals.
1975: The U.S. embassy in Vietnam is evacuated as North Vietnamese forces fight their way into Saigon.
1983: Harold Washington is sworn in as Chicago’s first black mayor.
1992: Four Los Angeles police offices are acquitted of charges stemming from the beating of Rodney King. Rioting ensues.
