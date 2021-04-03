Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 3, 2011: After more than a year of studies and complaints, Ogdensburg has approved a $106,000 project to address flooding problems at the Beaver Brook housing development. At least seven homeowners since January 2010 have suffered thousands of dollars in water damage to their basements, according to a letter from the homeowners submitted in February to City Council.
25 years ago
April 3, 1996: Astronomers are keeping their fingers crossed for clear skies tonight so that they can get a good look at a 90-minute total lunar eclipse. The eclipse also should provide exceptionally good views of Venus and the recently discovered comet Hyakutake. The comet, one of the brightest to pass the Earth in the last 20 years, will be out of sight in the next few weeks. It won’t be visible again for 10,000 to 20,000 years. The physics department at St. Lawrence University will have three telescopes and several pairs of binoculars available to people who want to view the eclipse.
50 years ago
April 3, 1971: A modern telephone communication system, known as Centrex II, is being installed at the Mercy Hospital. The new system will replace the old-fashioned type of switchboard but also accelerate communications. With the new facility, telephone callers may dial direct to the administrative telephones in the hospital. The cumbersome telephone switchboard will be replaced by a small, compact console.
75 years ago
April 3, 1946: Most New York state cities will adopt daylight savings time April 28, the state conference of mayors reports. Of the state’s 62 cities, 50 will adopt the “fast” time, three said they had not reached a decision and nine have not reported their intentions. Watertown is one of the nine not yet heard from.
100 years ago
April 3, 1921: Two drinking fountains will be installed in the city hall within the next few days. The water bubblers were purchased at a cost of $30 a piece. This is hoped to effect a great saving on the consumption of ice at the city hall during the summer months. During the past several years there have been four glass jars, filled with water, under which there was the ice, used for drinking purposes.
125 years ago
April 3, 1896: For some reason Canton has been disorderly of late, several scrapping matches having occurred in the vicinity of the saloons within the last few days. Probably this condition of affairs is attributable to the fact that there are quite a quantity of fellows in town who have been at work in the woods, are just out, and have money in their pockets.
150 years ago
April 3, 1871: The inhabitants of the “Giddings District” in Ellisburg, have voted $800 to build a new school house. The inhabits of the “Scott District” in Henderson have also voted to build a new school house.
The world
1865: Union forces occupy the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia.
1882: The American outlaw Jesse James is shot in the back and killed by his cousin, Bob Ford.
1910: Alaska’s Mount McKinley, the highest mountain in North America is climbed.
1920: F. Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda Sayre are married at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.
1936: Bruno Hauptmann, killer of the Lindbergh baby, is executed.
1942: The Japanese begin their all-out assault on the U.S. and Filipino troops at Bataan.
1944: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that black citizens are eligible to vote in all elections, including primaries.
1948: President Harry Truman signs Marshall Plan. It will revive war-torn Europe.
1966: Three-thousand South Vietnamese Army troops lead a protest against the Ky regime in Saigon.
1972: Charlie Chaplin returns to the United States after a 20-year absence.
1984: Coach John Thompson of Georgetown University becomes the first African-American coach to win an NCAA basketball tournament.
