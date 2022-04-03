The north
10 years ago
April 3, 2012: For the second consecutive month, the city’s Planning Board denied a property owner’s request to rezone 703-719 Washington St. to neighborhood business to accommodate her proposal to open a medical-uniform shop. The Planning Board voted 4-0 on Tuesday to oppose the switch, contending that a change from limited business would be too drastic for the neighborhood. Planners said they were worried the change would pave the way for other retail operations, such as restaurants and gas stations.
25 years ago
April 3, 1997: About a dozen people were overcome by fumes in Harold T. Wiley School by an accidental mixture of chlorine and muriatic acid. The school was evacuated at 10:50 this morning, with its teachers and approximately 1,100 students being sent to Watertown High School. An employee and at least four pupils, ages 10 and 11, were taken by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center. About 10 to 12 children were being treated by paramedics in the high school nurse’s office.
50 years ago
April 3, 1972: Persons interested in the nomination of Senator George S. McGovern as Democratic candidate for president of the United States can attend a meeting Thursday at the Drum Room of the Hotel Woodruff. The main purpose of the meeting is to give enrolled Democrats from Jefferson and Lewis Counties an opportunity to express interest in running on a slate of delegates pledged to McGovern in the June 20th primary election.
75 years ago
April 3, 1947: Nearly 150 women employes of the Warner Brothers Corset company plant in Massena remained off the job in what a union official described as a strike for higher wages. Pickets were thrown about the plant, situated in the former silk mill in Burney avenue. The women demanded a ten-cent hourly wage increase above the present 55-cent minimum.
100 years ago
April 3, 1922: The Conopus club this morning purchased a large plot of land in Watertown Center which will be turned into a public camping ground. The property, which is about two times the size of Public Square, is located seven-eighths of a mile from the city limits on Washington street, just a short distance past the gates leading into Brookside cemetery.
125 years ago
April 3, 1897: Light House Keeper Horace Holloway, of Sackets Harbor, was in Watertown today. He expects to turn on the light at Horse Island tonight for the first time this season. He reports the ice out of the bay as far as Stony Island.
150 years ago
April 3, 1872: The necessary legislation is being secured by which the Lake Ontario Shore railroad, with the other railroads terminating in Oswego, will build a bridge over the Oswego river, giving this line a connection with the Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg, and the Midland railroads.
The world
1860: The Pony Express connects St. Joseph, Mo., and Sacramento, Calif.
1862: Slavery is abolished in Washington, D.C.
1865: Union forces occupy the Confederate capital of Richmond, Va.
1882: The American outlaw Jesse James is shot in the back and killed by his associate, Bob Ford.
1910: Alaska’s Mount McKinley, the highest mountain in North America is climbed.
1920: F. Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda Sayre are married at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.
1936: Bruno Hauptmann, killer of the Lindbergh baby, is executed.
1942: The Japanese begin their all-out assault on the U.S. and Filipino troops at Bataan.
1944: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that black citizens are eligible to vote in all elections, including primaries.
1948: President Harry Truman signs Marshall Plan. It will revive war-torn Europe.
1966: Three-thousand South Vietnamese Army troops lead a protest against the Ky regime in Saigon.
1972: Charlie Chaplin returns to the United States after a twenty-year absence.
1984: Coach John Thompson of Georgetown University becomes the first African-American coach to win an NCAA basketball tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.