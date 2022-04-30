Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 30, 2012: The Lt. Dan Band made an appearance at Fort Drum on Sunday, entertaining a capacity crowd of 10th Mountain Division soldiers and their families at the Magrath Sports Complex. The concert started with snippets from the movie Forrest Gump, which drew raucous cheers and laughter from the crowd. The band is named after the character Lieutenant Dan Taylor, whom band co-founder Gary Sinise portrayed in the film.
25 years ago
April 30, 1997: A rare combination of atmospheric factors created conditions that led to Tuesday morning’s sonic boom heard around Lewis County, an Air Force officer said. An F-16 aircraft was on a routine flight after repair work, flying at the 40,000-foot level at which acceleration to supersonic speed typically doesn’t make sound that can be heard at ground level. The noise around 10:15 a.m. brought calls to the Sheriff’s Department from across the county, as people reported the loud, dull thud and sensations that buildings were shaking.
50 years ago
April 30, 1972: Watertown Urban Renewal moves closer to completion Thursday when the 51,000 square-foot Howland’s Department Store opens on Court Street. Only two projects will remain on the UR schedule after Howland’s opening — completion of Lachenauer Plaza and development of a parcel of land in front of the new Woolworth Building.
75 years ago
April 30, 1947: The entire student body of the Watertown High school, numbering about 950 pupils, as well as faculty and staff, evacuated the school building at 9:20 this morning after fire broke out in a cabinet in the basement schoolroom. The damage was confined entirely to the cabinet and its contents, important teaching notes and other paper material which Miss Bessie E. Harnar, teacher of English and French, had accumulated over a 25-year period.
100 years ago
April 30, 1922: A raid on the grocery store and residence of William Cork, 158 Jackman street, Saturday night resulted in eight persons appearing in police court this morning, charged with gambling. The police charged that seven of the men were playing poker while Cork was allowing gambling in his place and was accepting a “rake-off.”
125 years ago
April 30, 1897: One of the largest shipments of articles manufactured in Watertown since the business depression began, is now on its way to the west. It consists of ten car loads of brake equipment for railroad cars and is the product of the New York Air Brake company.
150 years ago
April 30, 1872: Mr. Alexander F. Gould of Pamelia had a cow drop her calf about the middle of March. She gave no milk, and he concluded he was going to lose the use of her. About the 22d of April she had another calf. She now gives a good mess of milk. Has any one ever known an instance of the kind?
The world
1789: George Washington is inaugurated as the first U.S. president.
1803: The United States doubles in size through the Louisiana Purchase, which was sold by France for $15 million.
1812: Louisiana is admitted into the Union as a state.
1931: The George Washington Bridge, linking New York City and New Jersey, opens.
1943: The British submarine HMS Seraph drops ‘the man who never was,’ a dead man the British planted with false invasion plans, into the Mediterranean off the coast of Spain.
1945: Adolf Hitler commits suicide in his bunker. Karl Donitz becomes his successor.
1968: U.S. Marines attack a division of North Vietnamese troops in the village of Dai Do.
1970: U.S. troops invade Cambodia to disrupt North Vietnamese Army base areas.
1972: The North Vietnamese launch an invasion of the South.
1973: President Richard Nixon announces the resignation of Harry Robbins Haldeman, John Ehrlichman and other top aides.
1975: North Vietnamese troops enter the Independence Palace of South Vietnam in Saigon ending the Vietnam War.
1980: Terrorists seize the Iranian Embassy in London.
