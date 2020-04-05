The north
10 years ago
April 5, 2010: April felt more like August in the north country over the weekend, as Watertown reached record high temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Thermometers reached 82 degrees on Friday and 87 degrees on Saturday in Watertown. Watertown had one of the warmest temperatures in the state on Saturday. The old record high temperatures for April 2 and April 3 were 65 degrees, set in 1967, and 73 degrees, set in 1981, respectively.
25 years ago
April 5, 1995: Both the state Senate and Assembly appear to be ready to raise the speed limit to 65 miles per hour on Interstate 81, which runs from the Thousand Islands Bridge south to Binghamton. The proposed change is part of a compromise both houses are seeking in an effort to make 65 mph the legal speed on vast stretches of New York’s four-lane highways.
50 years ago
April 5, 1970: Free Rubella clinics for immunization of young children of the city of Watertown against German measles will be held when plans can be completed. Decision to hold the clinics in the city was made this week, between the city health officer and the local board of education.
75 years ago
April 5, 1945: One of the first successful blood transfusions in North America involving RH negative blood type to save an infant’s life was made in Potsdam hospital, with the American Red Cross, the Canadian Red Cross and the St. Lawrence county laboratory cooperating. The infant, Michael James Purves, was born Feb. 9 in the hospital, handicapped even before birth with the unusual blood combination.
100 years ago
April 5, 1920: The Northwestern Telephone Corporation of Carthage plans to give quicker and better trouble service to Theresa, it is reported. It is also the report that the Northwestern Telephone Corporation has taken over the telephone business of Lafargeville and Stone Mills and rural lines that have been operating under the ownership and management of the Stone Mills Telephone company.
125 years ago
April 5, 1895: Of the collection of photographs of actresses which are being distributed by the tobacco dealers to purchasers of plug tobacco, Delia Fox seems to be the reigning favorite.
150 years ago
April 5, 1870: Sugar parties are having a fine run these fine evenings. Last evening at six, a party of six went six miles, to return in six hours, and bring sugar enough to last six years — or less — but the roads — the six miles seemed like sixty — the hours absent were twice six — amount of sugar brought back was not enough to last six sick children six seconds.
The world
1614: Pocahontas marries English colonist John Rolfe.
1792: George Washington casts the first presidential veto.
1843: Queen Victoria proclaims Hong Kong a British crown colony.
1865: As the Confederate army approaches Appomattox, it skirmishes with Union forces at Amelia Springs and Paine’s Cross Road.
1930: Mahatma Gandhi defies British law by making salt in India instead of buying it from the British.
1941: German commandos secure docks along the Danube River in preparation for Germany’s invasion of the Balkans.
1943: The British 8th Army attacks the next blocking position of the retreating Axis forces at Wadi Akarit.
1951: Americans Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are sentenced to death for espionage.
1955: Winston Churchill resigns as British prime minister.
1986: A bomb explodes in a West Berlin disco packed with American soldiers.
