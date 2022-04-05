Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 5, 2012: The state’s new sales-tax break that took effect April 1 has north country retail stores licking their chops as they anticipate shoppers spending more — especially Canadians traveling south of the border. The new law eliminates the 4 percent state sales tax for all clothing items under $110; previously, the state collected taxes on items that cost more than $55. Customers will continue to pay county sales tax for all clothing purchases — 3.75 percent in Jefferson and Lewis counties and 3 percent in St. Lawrence County.
25 years ago
April 5, 1997: The Canton Golden Bears high school varsity hockey team will be honored Monday evening by the St. Lawrence County Legislature. The Golden Bears had a season record of 22-2-3 and won the Section X Division I Title. The team beat out the Oswego Buccaneers 3-2 in Utica March 9, earning Canton High School’s first-ever Division I hockey title. The team was also recognized last month by the Canton village and town boards.
50 years ago
April 5, 1972: As females take up the battle cry of “women’s lib” and advance across the employment field into careers previously dominated by men, the Army is opening up its employment fields to women. This will include the local Leso-Leano Army Reserve Training Center. Under a new program established by the U.S. Army Reserve, qualified women between the ages of 18 and 34, with no previous military experience many be enlisted in career fields related to postal and medical activities.
75 years ago
April 5, 1947: A succession of severe storms during the past month are believed to have brought a record number of long-distance calls into the Pulaski state police sub-station. During the month of March they logged more than 650 such calls. More than 500 of them, they said today, were inquiries from persons out of town regarding driving and road conditions.
100 years ago
April 5, 1922: The North Country’s Black Horse troop of state troopers has launched its spring campaign against rum runners, who with the coming of spring have resumed their activities along the border. The hard riding, sharp shooting troopers have also taken the initial step toward wiping out the “blind tigers” in Plattsburg and vicinity.
125 years ago
April 5, 1897: Cape Vincent has been designated as a quarantine station for the importation of animals from Canada, and Dr. John A. Bell, of Watertown, has been appointment inspector of cattle and horses at that port. This designation was brought about through the efforts of Congressman Chickering.
150 years ago
April 5, 1872: The telegraph office is draped in mourning to-day, out of respect to the memory of Prof. Morse. This mark of respect is general throughout the world to-day.
The world
1242: Russian troops repel an invasion by Teutonic knights.
1614: Pocahontas marries English colonist John Rolfe.
1792: George Washington casts the first presidential veto.
1843: Queen Victoria proclaims Hong Kong a British crown colony.
1861: Gideon Welles, the Secretary of the Navy issues official orders for the USS Powhatan to sail to Fort Sumter.
1865: As the Confederate army approaches Appomattox, it skirmishes with Union forces at Amelia Springs and Paine’s Cross Road.
1908: The Japanese Army reaches Yalu River as Russians retreat.
1919: Eamon de Valera becomes president of Ireland.
1930: Mahatma Gandhi defies British law by making salt in India instead of buying it from the British.
1941: German commandos secure docks along the Danube River in preparation for Germany’s invasion of the Balkans.
1951: Americans Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are sentenced to death for espionage.
1955: Winston Churchill resigns as British prime minister.
1986: A bomb explodes in a West Berlin disco packed with American soldiers.
