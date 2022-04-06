Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 6, 2012: As part of its deer management program, the state Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday proposed a series of new rules, including a new youth firearms season. During the youth firearms season, tentatively scheduled for Columbus Day weekend, DEC will allow 14- and 15- year old hunters to take one deer with a firearm.
25 years ago
April 6, 1997: The Adirondack Park Agency is continuing its investigation into a recording studio built by country music star Shania Twain and her husband, producer Robert J. “Mutt” Lange, near Dexter Lake. A key point in the APA’s investigation will be determining whether the studio is an artistic or a commercial venture. If it is an artistic venture, it is exempt from many of the APA regulations.
50 years ago
April 6, 1972: A special radar system to measure rainfall over Lake Ontario and its basin, designed for the most accurate measurements ever, went into full operation Monday. The radars are located at Oswego and Buffalo and are tied in with a Canadian radar near Toronto, Ont. to cover the entire lake watershed. Each measures precipitation for a radius of up to 120 nautical miles from the site.
75 years ago
April 6, 1947: Something new and different in Easter flowers is the new Easter hat fashioned of fresh flowers. Made up in either carnations or violets, the hat may be worn not only to morning service but will keep fresh the greater part of the day. A survey of the florist shops made this week revealed that flowers are in abundance this year in all varieties.
100 years ago
April 6, 1922: The Ogdensburg common council last night voted unanimously to repeal the daylight saving ordinance adopted last spring. A tabulation of the names and cards sent to the mayor and members of the council showed that more than 1,300 persons favored the continuance of standard time while about 780 desired to have the clocks changed.
125 years ago
April 6, 1897: The ice has gone out at Sackets Harbor and the passage is now clear to Oswego. The lighthouse was illuminated for the first time this season Saturday evening and today the first steamer left the Harbor.
150 years ago
April 6, 1872: We are always glad to welcome a new and good book. James Anderson, esq., the agent of Mark Twain’s principal writings, is now in Watertown canvasing for subscribers to these inimitable writings. He will call on our reading people and give all an opportunity to subscribe. The title of the book is “Roughing It,” and it is a companion work to “Innocents Abroad,” which has afforded so much real pleasure to American readers.
The world
1789: The First U.S. Congress begins regular sessions at Federal Hall in New York City.
1814: Granted sovereignty in the island of Elba and a pension from the French government, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicates at Fontainebleau. He is allowed to keep the title of emperor.
1830: Joseph Smith and five others organize the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Seneca.
1862: Confederate forces attack General Ulysses S. Grant at Shiloh, Tenn.
1865: At the Battle of Sailer’s Creek, a third of Lee‘s army is cut off by Union troops pursuing him to Appomattox.
1896: The Modern Olympics begin in Athens with eight nations participating.
1909: Americans Robert Peary and Matthew Henson become the first men to reach the North Pole.
1917: The United States declares war on Germany and enters World War I on Allied side.
1924: Four planes leave Seattle on the first successful flight around the world.
1938: The United States recognizes Nazi Germany’s conquest of Austria.
1941: German forces invade Greece and Yugoslavia.
1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson authorizes the use of ground troops in combat operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.