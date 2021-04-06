Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 6, 2011: The village of Herrings’s mayoral election results will end in a tie if a state Supreme Court judge allows a village man to cast a late absentee ballot. In the event of a tie, a runoff election would have to be held to determine the winner of the March 15 race between Richard A. Beirman Sr. and Jeremy L. Barlow, a write-in candidate. Final results, following a recanvassing by the Jefferson County Board of Elections, show Mr. Beirman won the race 19-18.
25 years ago
April 6, 1996: The Jefferson County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has started to spay and neuter animals at its shelter. An operating room was constructed at the Water Street animal shelter as part of a recent expansion of the facility to accommodate more stray and abandoned animals. Initially, only animals that are adopted through the SPCA will be sterilized at the shelter’s clinic. There may be a possibility of offering the service in the future to low-income families.
50 years ago
April 6, 1971: The Jefferson Beef Co., whose manager has been charged with presenting misleading advertising of the company’s products, left its offices in Tylerville, at the former Kraft Co. plant, over the weekend. Complaints about the company’s advertising practices were brought to a head when City Police Sgt. Floyd Trickey told the district attorney’s office the firm had refused to sell him beef at the advertised price.
75 years ago
April 6, 1946: First Lieut. Donald J. Martell landed in Watertown late Thursday afternoon in a B-25 Mitchell bomber, arriving here from Albany airport to spend an overnight visit with his parents. Lieutenant Martell landed the bomber at the Watertown airport after flying over Public Square. He took off again at 7 this morning, heading back to Albany to pick up a colonel before going back to Barksdale Field, La.
100 years ago
April 6, 1921: The Knights of Columbus basketeers defended their claim to the city basketball championship for the 1920-21 season on Monday night at the Kaysee gymnasium by vanquishing the speedy Bagley & Sewall quintet, champions of the City Basketball league, in the first of a three game series. A large crowd thronged the gymnasium to see the rival basket tossers battle the first game.
125 years ago
April 6, 1896: The Easter services in the various churches in Carthage were very well attended. There was a large audience in each church especially in the morning. There were many new costumes in spite of the cold weather. When the various church services were out there was quite a procession of elegantly dressed ladies and gentlemen attired in the latest and most fashionable suits.
150 years ago
April 6, 1871: Whereas, Mr. Wilson and Mr. Blackstone are willing to give to the city the right of way for a street from State to Academy street, along the margin of their lots, it is recommended that said street be surveyed, put on record, and to be known as Wilson st.
The world
1789: The First U.S. Congress begins regular sessions at Federal Hall in New York City.
1814: Granted sovereignty in the island of Elba and a pension from the French government, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicates at Fontainebleau. He is allowed to keep the title of emperor.
1830: Joseph Smith and five others organize the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Seneca, New York.
1862: Confederate forces attack General Ulysses S. Grant at Shiloh, Tennessee.
1865: At the Battle of Sailer’s Creek, a third of Lee’s army is cut off by Union troops pursuing him to Appomattox.
1896: The Modern Olympics begin in Athens with eight nations participating.
1903: French Army Nationalists are revealed to have forged documents to guarantee a conviction for Alfred Dreyfus.
1909: Americans Robert Peary and Matthew Henson become the first men to reach the North Pole.
1917: The United States declares war on Germany and enters World War I on Allied side.
1924: Four planes leave Seattle on the first successful flight around the world.
1938: The United States recognizes Nazi Germany’s conquest of Austria.
1941: German forces invade Greece and Yugoslavia.
1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson authorizes the use of ground troops in combat operations.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.