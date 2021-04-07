Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 7, 2011: Tanning businesses may experience a slow burn if the state Senate passes its bill saying that no one under age 18 can use a tanning bed. Most local tanning salons, however, have a loophole for the pending bill: spray tanning. And at least one local salon owner said he is not concerned about the pending bill because the overwhelming majority of his clients are over 18.
25 years ago
April 7, 1996: An old farmhouse that was once the heart of Credo Foundation’s residential treatment program for male substance abusers has become a new home for females struggling to overcome drug addictions. Credo officials decided last month to place male and female clients in separate buildings on the Jenkins Road farm in Pamelia. The female clients had been staying in the same building as the men — a residential treatment facility that opened in 1992 on the 129-acre farm.
50 years ago
April 7, 1971: Ray Brook State Hospital will close May 1 and its 120 employees will be released. Definite word the 70-year-old tuberculosis hospital will close marks an economic setback for the Saranac Lake-Lake Placid area. Patients from the New York City area will be returned to hospitals there while others will be transferred to the Homer Folks Hospital at Oneonta.
75 years ago
April 7, 1946: Upwards of 5,000 muskrat pelts have been taken from the marshlands in southern Jefferson county this spring in what F. Lysle Schmid of Woodville described today as one of the best trapping seasons in history. The pent-up demand for “luxury” articles and the fact that money is plentiful seem to add up to the tremendous market for muskrat skins.
100 years ago
April 7, 1921: The police have started an energetic campaign against automobilists who continually violate the law which requires all automobiles to be equipped with lighted tail and headlights while being driven at night. On Wednesday night, officers halted 28 machines that were being operated in violation of the ordinance and warned the drivers about committing the offenses in the future.
125 years ago
April 7, 1896: Supt. Parker has not done any work on the city streets for the past few days, as the cold weather has prevented. As soon as the frozen filth on the rest of the pavements thaws sufficiently to admit of it, it will be removed.
150 years ago
April 7, 1871: Mr. Waterman has let his house, No. 24 State st. to Mr. Lawrence; and any gentleman and wife who want good board, and enjoy at the same time all the comforts of a home, cannot do better than give him a call; for any one who is acquainted with Mr. L. knows he is just the man to keep a first class house.
The world
1966: The U.S. Navy recovers a hydrogen bomb that the U.S. Air Force had lost in the Mediterranean Sea off Spain following a B-52 crash.
1978: President Jimmy Carter announces he is deferring development of the neutron bomb, a high-radiation weapon.
1983: Astronauts Story Musgrave and Don Peterson go on the first U.S. spacewalk in almost a decade as they work in the open cargo bay of Challenger for nearly four hours.
