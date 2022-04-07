Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 7, 2012: The Watertown City Council agreed to go through a $30,200 state bid to purchase a Ford Taurus that will be used as an undercover city police patrol car. It will replace a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria that was totaled in an accident on March 11. The city will receive $23,856 from its insurance company and must make up the difference from the Police Department’s roll call pay account.
25 years ago
April 7, 1997: Parking will be free in the Stone Street parking lot as of May 1, the Watertown City Council decided Monday. The council is continuing its effort to find ways to subsidize the cost of operating that lot, including the possibility of getting out of the parking business entirely at that site. However, four of the five council members decided to see if free parking would increase the use of the lot.
50 years ago
April 7, 1972: The erratic weather patterns which produced a white Thanksgiving and Easter, a green Christmas, howling January winds and several snowless winter days, continue to plague sections of the country, including Northern New York. Eighteen days after the beginning of spring a violent winter storm struck a wide area of upstate New York, creating treacherous driving conditions, and causing at least seven storm-related deaths.
75 years ago
April 7, 1947: Public sentiment on daylight saving in Lowville is just exactly evenly divided. Two taxpayers appeared to present their views at a public hearing on the proposal held there Monday. One favored daylight saving, the other opposed it. However, the village board at its regular meeting adopted the ordinance, authorizing daylight saving in the village beginning Sunday, April 27.
100 years ago
April 7, 1922: Greenhouses in Watertown are overflowing with the many varieties of Easter flowers to be displayed next week in the city floral shops, and with the exception of the Easter lily, prices will be approximately 20 per cent lower than last year, it was announced today. The season has been unusually kind in its treatment of flowers and some remarkably perfect specimens of hyacinths, daffodils, tulips and other varieties will be offered for sale.
125 years ago
April 7, 1897: Workmen are engaged in covering the unsightly and discolored plastering in the Paddock Arcade galleries with what will be when the work is finished, a very neat wooden ceiling surmounted by a steel cornice. Year by year, this property is improved and modernized under the direction of the trustees of the Henry Keep Home, of whose property this is a part.
150 years ago
April 7, 1872: New styles of hoop skirts, bustles, Dolly Varden prints, percales and tycoon reps, just received at Herrick & Ayers’. Black silk at prices lower than any time since the close of the war.
The world
1913: Five thousand suffragists march to the Capitol in Washington, D.C., seeking the vote for women.
1943: LSD is first produced at Sandoz Laboratorie in Basil, Switzerland, by Albert Hofmann.
1948: The World Health Organization, a United Nations agency, wi founded.
2009: Vermont becomes the fourth U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage, just days after Iowa becomes the third.
