Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 8, 2012: Fort Drum soldiers and family members this year will be able to ride base-owned all-terrain vehicles on Lewis County’s trail system through donated permits. Officials from the Tug Hill Adirondack ATV Association, consisting of six area ATV clubs, recently decided to earmark $480 worth of membership fees toward ATV trail permits for 20 machines at Fort Drum.
25 years ago
April 8, 1997: Several large ornamental bricks fell from the Masonic Temple over the weekend, landing and crashing on the driveway that connects the building’s parking lot to Washington Street. As a result, City Department of Public Works crews were installing barricades late this morning alongside the building at 240 Washington St. The driveway will remain barricaded until repairs are made to the building.
50 years ago
April 8, 1972: New England Petroleum Corp., which announced plans Wednesday to build a $70,000,000 fuel treatment plant south of Watertown, ruled out the St. Lawrence Seaway for importing crude oil from foreign market as impractical. The Seaway was eliminated as a practical route, an official said, because “we’d be frozen out at least four months in the year.” Instead the company will build a pipeline running from Oswego to the Atlantic Seaboard.
75 years ago
April 8, 1947: The Watertown board of education tabled for further study an offer from the International Harvester company to buy 50,000 square feet of the city-owned 83-acre plot next to South Junior High school for erection of a factory branch building. The firm seeks to purchase a portion of the school property with frontage on Washington street to locate a new branch structure for motor sales and service. The land is part of the site set aside for possible location of a new senior high school.
100 years ago
April 8, 1922: Sunday, April 9, will be observed by Canadian war veterans in Watertown and vicinity as the anniversary of the capture of Vimy Ridge and also of Arras, April 9, 1917. Many local men fought in these engagements. Arrangements for the day are in charge of Camp Vimy, Watertown Command, No. 21, British Great War Veterans of America.
125 years ago
April 8, 1897: Royal C. Vilas, formerly president of the Eames Vacuum Brake Co., now president of the Pyle National Electric Headlight Co., of Chicago, is in Watertown today, equipping the R. W. & O. observation engine, Ontario, with an electric headlight. The success of the electric headlight has been demonstrated, but the Ontario will carry the first one ever used on the R. W. & O., where it is possible they may come into general use in the future.
150 years ago
April 8, 1872: Flour has ascended 50 cents per barrel. The rise was proclaimed on Saturday at Oswego, and will be noticed in grocery bills hereafter.
The world
1789: The U.S. House of Representatives holds its first meeting.
1832: Some 300 American troops of the 6th Infantry leave Jefferson Barracks, St. Louis, to confront the Sauk Indians in what would become known as the Black Hawk War.
1865: General Robert E. Lee‘s retreat is cut off near Appomattox Court House.
1913: The 17th Amendment is ratified, requiring direct election of senators.
1935: The Works Progress Administration (WPA) is approved by Congress.
1939: Italy invades Albania.
1942: The Soviets open a rail link to the besieged city of Leningrad.
1952: President Truman orders the seizure of U.S. steel mills to prevent a strike.
1962: Bay of Pigs invaders get thirty years imprisonment in Cuba.
1974: Hank Aaron hits his 715th home run, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.
1975: Frank Robinson of the Cleveland Indians becomes first black manager of a major league baseball team.
