Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 9, 2012: At 53 degrees and sunny, the Easter Sunday weather provided just the opportunity for north country golf enthusiasts to play nine or 18 holes, strapping on golf shoes to traverse the fairways, instead of snowshoes. The unusually warm and dry weather this spring has caused problems for ski areas and raised risks of fires, but it has allowed golf courses to open about a month earlier than usual.
25 years ago
April 9, 1997: The town of Montague, after possibly setting the one-day U.S. snowfall record in January, may get more publicity when a Doppler radar station is sited there. The federal government has narrowed its list of possible sites for the radar station to five locations, all within the town. The National Weather Service is looking for a site in the Tug Hill area for the Doppler radar station that it wants to move from Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome.
50 years ago
April 9, 1972: Dr. Bernard Musselman, Ogdensburg health officer, has “tentatively” planned to inspect, with city manager Francis Culross, the city landfill, which Dr. Musselman described as being in “deplorable condition.” Dr. Musselman said an open trench there has 100 yards of exposed refuse. In addition, three fires were burning the day he inspected, one of them in a pile of elm trees, which he said should have been left to rot.
75 years ago
April 9, 1947: The Watertown Daily Times will begin publication of a regular supplement to its Saturday newspaper to be known as Farm and Garden of the Watertown Daily Times. This supplement, in tabloid size and in semi-magazine format, will go to every subscriber of this newspaper. It will be the first venture of this kind anywhere in this section.
100 years ago
April 9, 1922: The first message to be sent by radio from the Clarkson college was dispatched Thursday to G. A. Stebbins of Watertown, by Dr. J. P. Brooks, president of the college. Dr. Brooks informed Mr. Stebbins that the radio is now in working order and congratulated him upon the success of his efforts to make the outfit a possibility. It is now possible through this means for Mr. Stebbins to keep in almost direct communication with the Tech.
125 years ago
April 9, 1897: The committee of the grand charity ball which is to be given Easter Tuesday, are very much encouraged by the sale of tickets. Every one is going, apparently, and the ladies are arranging a supper on even a more perfect scale than they did last year. The 39th Separate Company band has arranged to present new music, which is to be one of the features of the evening.
150 years ago
April 9, 1872: The snow drifts along the Syracuse Northern are still from two to fifteen feet deep. But no further trouble is anticipated — except with the water.
The world
1682: Robert La Salle claims lower Mississippi River and all lands that touch it for France.
1731: British Captain Robert Jenkins loses an ear to a band of Spanish brigands, starting a war between Britain and Spain: The War of Jenkins’ Ear.
1770: Captain James Cook discovers Botany Bay on the Australian continent.
1859: Realizing that France has encouraged the Piedmontese forces to mobilize for invading Italy, Austria begins mobilizing its army.
1865: General Robert E. Lee surrenders his rebel forces to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse, Va.
1900: British forces route Boers at Kroonstadt, South Africa.
1916: The German army launches its third offensive during the Battle of Verdun.
1917: The Battle of Arras begins as Canadian troops begin a massive assault on Vimy Ridge.
1921: Russo-Polish conflict ends with signing of the Riga Treaty.
1940: Germany invades Norway and Denmark.
1942: In the Battle of Bataan, American and Filipino forces are overwhelmed by the Japanese Army.
1945: The Red Army is repulsed at the Seelow Heights on the outskirts of Berlin.
1950: Comedian Bob Hope makes his first television appearance.
1963: Winston Churchill becomes the first honorary U.S. citizen.
1966: The statue of Winston Churchill is dedicated at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.
1968: Murdered civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., is buried.
1970: Paul McCartney announces the official break-up of the Beatles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.