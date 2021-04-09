Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
April 9, 2011: Acciona Wind Energy USA has been fighting for years opposition from some neighbors to its proposed 53-turbine wind farm in the town of Cape Vincent. Now it has trouble brewing in the town of Lyme as well. Several Lyme residents want Acciona to bury its proposed transmission line, which would travel 7.5 miles through the town. The added cost could make the St. Lawrence Wind Farm economically marginal.
25 years ago
April 9, 1996: A new site on the World Wide Web will allow people to fill out and send an application to the State University of New York by computer. “With a few clicks of a computer mouse a SUNY application can be on your computer screen,” stated Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Special Programs Frank G. Pogue. The site is scheduled to go on-line tomorrow, but some people have already found the web site and filed an application electronically, SUNY officials said.
50 years ago
April 9, 1971: Rite Aid Corp. will open a store in the new Woolworth building in the Court-Arsenal Urban renewal area, about June 15. The 4,5000 square foot store will face Arsenal street on the first floor of the building. Rite Aid Corp. has more than 170 stores in nine eastern states, including New York. Rite Aid stores in this section are located at West Carthage, Pulaski and Syracuse.
75 years ago
April 9, 1946: Kirk Douglas, a graduate of St. Lawrence university in 1939 and a former resident of Amsterdam, is a member of the cast of a new Broadway play, “Woman Bites Dog,” scheduled to open Wednesday evening. Douglas, who was recently retired from active duty in the navy, was the subject of an article in “Movieland Magazine” last month. He has appeared in a number of Hollywood productions.
100 years ago
April 9, 1921: Reports coming from Pyrites state that moonshine whiskey is being made and sold in large quantities in that vicinity. Government agents have been unable to locate the still or the source of supply. It is said that the moonshine has replaced the Canadian product which was formerly sold there by the bootleggers.
125 years ago
April 9, 1896: The cleaning of Public Square leaves an opening for bicycle enthusiasts, which they are not slow, in the warmer weather of the past few days, to appreciate. They should be discouraged, however, from the practice of using the square for a race track.
150 years ago
April 9, 1871: Small pox is said to have found its way into a family named Frazier, on Main St., north side of the river. We have heard of one or two other cases in the city. Vaccination is becoming a popular amusement, and people cannot be too careful.
The world
1865: General Robert E. Lee surrenders his rebel forces to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Courthouse, Va.
1900: British forces route Boers at Kroonstadt, South Africa.
1916: The German army launches its third offensive during the Battle of Verdun.
1940: Germany invades Norway and Denmark.
1942: In the Battle of Bataan, American and Filipino forces are overwhelmed by the Japanese Army.
1945: The Red Army is repulsed at the Seelow Heights on the outskirts of Berlin.
1950: Comedian Bob Hope makes his first television appearance.
1963: Winston Churchill becomes the first honorary U.S. citizen.
1966: The statue of Winston Churchill is dedicated at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C.
1968: Murdered civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., is buried.
1970: Paul McCartney announces the official break-up of the Beatles.
