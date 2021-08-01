The north
10 years ago
Aug. 1, 2011: As rumors continue to swirl about the future of St. Lawrence County’s two public colleges, the Canton Town Council on Friday created a special task force to fight any attempt to merge SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam. During a special afternoon meeting, the board also passed a resolution opposing any plan to combine the two colleges. Town Supervisor David T. Button said the community needs to react quickly to the possibility that SUNY Canton President Joseph L. Kennedy will be forced to step down as part of SUNY Central’s cost-cutting plans.
25 years ago
Aug. 1, 1996: Voters in the General Brown Central School District, who twice this year rejected budget proposals, turned out in record number Tuesday to reverse their decision and offer resounding approval of a 1996-97 spending plan that restores all athletic and extracurricular programs. An unprecedented 1,272 people came to the polls at the school’s auditorium, 245 more than the record number of residents who voted on the ill-fated June proposal.
50 years ago
Aug. 1, 1971: The Ogdensburg Urban Renewal Agency may house merchants of the 100 block of Ford Street in a steel building while the block is demolished and rebuilt. A 50,000 square foot steel structure would be placed at the Zabriskie lot, Isabella Street. The building would cost approximately $750,000
75 years ago
Aug. 1, 1946: A $121,000 dredging project to make the inner harbor at Sackets Harbor accessible to petroleum tankers and barges will be undertaken as soon as possible after necessary requests are signed by abutting property owners. The money is expected to be made available from funds approximated by congress for river and harbor work.
100 years ago
Aug. 1, 1921: Several shots are said to have been fired last night in Carthage following a raid on a crap game. There have been no arrests made although some may follow. Three police officers went to the Broad street location. Evidently some one informed the players as when the officers approached they ran. Shots are said to have been fired but the players escaped.
125 years ago
Aug. 1, 1896: On the 20th inst., a man giving the name of Frank Wilson rented a wheel of the city bicycle livery to go to Copenhagen, to be gone 12 hours. He took a bicycle, livery number 3, made by the Monarch Cycle Co., Chicago. He has not returned. Chief Champlin is receiving on the average one notification a day of bicycles stolen through the north part of the state.
150 years ago
Aug. 1, 1871: It would seem that the construction of the Philadelphia & Morristown R. R. is giving a new impulse to business in Philadelphia. New buildings are being erected, old ones repaired, sidewalks regenerated, and in fact evidences are abundant that the inhabitants are awake to their opportunities and mean to improve them.
The world
1791: Robert Carter III, a Virginia plantation owner, frees all 500 of his slaves in the largest private emancipation in U.S. history. An 1839 mutiny aboard a Spanish ship in Cuban waters raised basic questions about freedom and slavery in the United States.
1834: Slavery is abolished throughout the British Empire.
1872: The first long-distance gas pipeline in the U.S. is completed. Designed for natural gas, the two-inch pipe ran five miles from Newton Wells to Titusville, Pennsylvania.
1893: A machine for making shredded wheat breakfast cereal is patented.
1914: Germany declares war on Russia.
1937: The Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany becomes operational. The Nuremberg Trial would later bring high-ranking Nazis to justice.
1939: Synthetic vitamin K is produced for the first time.
1941: The Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo plane makes its first flight.
1942: Ensign Henry C. White, while flying a J4F Widgeon plane, sinks U-166 as it approaches the Mississippi River, the first U-boat sunk by the U.S. Coast Guard.
1943: Over 177 B-24 Liberator bombers attack the oil fields in Ploesti, Romania, for a second time.
1944: The Polish underground begins an uprising against the occupying German army, as the Red Army approaches Warsaw.
1946: President Harry S Truman establishes the Atomic Energy Commission.
1950: Lead elements of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division arrive in Korea from the United States.
1954: The Geneva Accords divide Vietnam into two countries at the 17th parallel.
1957: US and Canada create North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).
1960: Singer Chubby Checker releases “The Twist,” creating a new dance craze. The song had been released by Hank Ballard and the Midnighters the previous year but got little attention.
1964: Arthur Ashe becomes the first African-American to play on the U.S. Davis Cup tennis team.
1966: Charles Whitman, shooting from the Texas Tower at the University of Texas, kills 16 people and wounds 31 before being killed himself.
1988: Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh begins his national radio show.
2004: In Asuncion, Paraguay, a fire in the Ycua Bolanos V supermarket complex kills nearly 400 people and injures 500.
2007: The I-35W bridge at Minneapolis, Minnesota, collapses into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring 145.
