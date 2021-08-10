Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 10, 2011: Business is booming at the Ogdensburg International Airport, where passenger boardings were up 38 percent during the first half of the year compared with the same period last year. Cape Air, headquartered in Barnstable, Mass., offers three flights daily to Albany, with one continuing to Boston’s Logan International Airport.
25 years ago
Aug. 10, 1996: When the Pentagon announced plans to expand Fort Drum more than a decade ago, no pundits predicted that one of the most exciting rock concerts ever held locally would one day be among the many benefits. That day will come next weekend when the Red Dog Dog Days of Summer 1996 Army Concert Tour rocks Fort Drum’s Division Hill. The show will feature two of the hottest bands in the country today — Buffalo’s Goo Goo Dolls, and Dishwalla from Santa Barbara, Calif.
50 years ago
Aug. 10, 1971: The Mercy Hospital has signed an agreement with Dr. Louis C. Battista and Dr. Vincent J. Batista to purchase the property they own and partially occupy for their separate medical practices at 216 Sherman St. — the large structure formerly known as “Grey Gables.” The property will be demolished, together with three other nearby properties on the east side of Rexford Place, as part of a program to substantially expand the hospital’s existing parking facilities.
75 years ago
Aug. 10, 1946: An extensive construction and expansion program is now under way at the Gould Paper company’s plant at Lyons Falls. The company possesses extensive timber limits in the Adirondack forest area, ample water power at Lyons Falls and on the Moose river, and with the expansion program will have one of the most complete and well-balanced manufacturing units in the industry.
100 years ago
Aug. 10, 1921: A large summer home, which will cost between $15,000 and $20,000 when completed is being constructed at Henderson Harbor by George I. Hovey of Deansboro near Utica and will be completed early in the fall. The structure is one of the largest of its kind at Henderson Harbor.
125 years ago
Aug. 10, 1896: The Carthage Fire Department band will run an excursion to Ontario Beach Sunday, Aug. 16. These excursions are coming to be the fad. Everybody waits for them and everybody goes. There will be seven hours at the Beach, the most beautiful spot on Lake Ontario. It is the Coney island of the north.
150 years ago
Aug. 10, 1871: The small pox excitement has not fully subsided in Philadelphia, although there is no case in that intermediate vicinity. There are a number of cases near New Connecticut, and some at Oxbow, though no deaths have resulted as yet to our knowledge.
The world
1970: Rocker Jim Morrison tried in Miami on “lewd & lascivious behavior.” Although convicted and sentenced to jail, he was free on bond while his case was being appealed when he dies in Paris, July 3, 1971.
