Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 11, 2011: Washington Summit partners Michael E. Lundy and Dr. David P. Rechlin could think of only one way to entice Samaritan Medical Center officials to select Washington Summit as the location for the hospital’s new senior-care complex: donate land. Mr. Lundy and Dr. Rechlin have donated 18 acres of property they own on outer Washington Street to Samaritan for the 288-bed assisted-living and skilled-nursing project.
25 years ago
Aug. 11, 1996: The North Country Children’s Clinic will make health care available to more city school children this fall with the opening of clinics at Watertown High School and Case Junior High School. The agency was one of nine in the state to win a grant from the state Department of Health to establish the new clinics. The Children’s Clinic opened a health clinic at North Elementary in 1993 and followed two months later with a full-service dental clinic at the high school.
50 years ago
Aug. 11, 1971: The sudden illness of Porter Wagoner, Grand Ole Opry recording star, has caused him to cancel his scheduled appearance at the Gouverneuer and St. Lawrence County Fair. He was to appear as a headliner with Dolly Parton and the Wagonmasters.
75 years ago
Aug. 11, 1946: Mayor Charles A. Winslow announced today that he has designated Wednesday, V-J Day, as a civic holiday. City hall offices will be closed for the day and Mayor Winslow has asked cooperation of local businessmen in releasing their employes for the occasion. The day will be turned over to veteran’s organizations. These groups plan a public program, including a parade and a Fireworks program in Thompson park.
100 years ago
Aug. 11, 1921: The need of a traffic officer at the corner of High and State streets will be emphasized to city officials within a short time after a tally of the number of cars passing that corner, being taken today, is completed. Between the hours of 9 and 10 this morning, 73 cars passed from High to William streets or vice versa. The figures do not include a score or more of horses and rigs and a number of street cars, bicycles and motorcycles.
125 years ago
Aug. 11, 1896: The Adams and Lorraine Cornet bands, together with the Adams fire department, are arranging for a field day of sports and games to be held Thursday next. Among other attractions there will be two games of baseball, a grand bicycle parade, and bicycle races and a race between a bicycle and a running horse.
150 years ago
Aug. 11, 1871: A new telegraph line was completed about the first of June, by the Montreal Company, from East DeKalb to Edwards, by way of Hermon and Russel. This line will prove a great convenience to the above named places. This same company have erected branch lines from Canton to Morley, and from Madrid to Waddington.
The world
1965: A small clash between the California Highway Patrol and two black youths sets off six days of rioting in the Watts area of Los Angeles.
1972: The last U.S. ground forces withdraw from Vietnam.
1975: US vetoes admission of North and South Vietnam to UN.
1978: Funeral of Pope Paul VI.
1984: Carl Lewis wins four Olympic gold medals, tying the record Jesse Owens set in 1936.
1988: Al Qaeda formed at a meeting in Peshawar, Pakistan.
1989: Voyager 2 discovers two partial rings around Neptune.
1999: A tornado in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, kills one person.
2003: NATO assumes command of the international peacekeeping force in Afghanistan, its first major operation outside Europe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.