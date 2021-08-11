Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 12, 2011: Concerns surrounding President Joseph L. Kennedy’s departure from SUNY Canton are already taking their toll on alumni donations at the college. The SUNY Canton College Foundation has seen five substantial alumni gifts, totaling $330,000, delayed following SUNY Central announcements that Mr. Kennedy would retire in spring 2012 and the college would then share a president with SUNY Potsdam.
25 years ago
Aug. 12, 1996: Construction of a second medical building on half of the Hotel Woodruff site on Watertown’s Public Square is in jeopardy, developer Mark S. Purcell said Monday. However, Mr. Purcell said, the doctors are negotiating instead with Samaritan Medical Center to move into the former Kmart building on Washington Street, which the hospital is renovating as an extension of its facility.
50 years ago
Aug. 12, 1971: The Lowville tree nursery at Dadville is in its final step of phasing out all operations. The three state tree nurseries — Lowville, Saratoga and Painted Post — are being consolidated into one operation at Saratoga, the result of state budget cuts. The conservation department said the Lowville nursery grew approximately half of all the state-produced conifer seedlings for reforestation projects throughout the state.
75 years ago
Aug. 12, 1946: The Marquis Pierre de Bousset, descendant of James D. Le Ray de Chaumont, is making his first visit to Jefferson county and the northern tier from his home in Sully-sur-Lake, France. He says he is “very proud”of the role played by his ancestor in the development of the United States and of Northern New York.
100 years ago
Aug. 12, 1921: A baseball team to be known as the Guardians of Public Safety, is in the process of organization and on Aug. 25, the first game of the season is to be played, the Alling Rubber Company nine being the opponents. The idea of the nine originated this morning when a challenge from the Rubber company was received at the City Hall.
125 years ago
Aug. 12, 1896: A valuable little book of reference has been published by the Agricultural Insurance company and is well named “A Little Encyclopedia for the Vest Pocket.” It is printed on the Taggarts Paper company’s lemon paster paper. It contains a surprisingly large amount of information on a great variety of subjects, from whist to wages, from warts to weather and from religion to political history.
150 years ago
Aug. 12, 1871: Mr. Monk, General Superintendent of the Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg Railroad Company, has ordered the men at the Junction to throw water all over the buildings every night, to guard against fire — a good precaution.
The world
1977: Space shuttle Enterprise makes its first free flight and landing.
1979: Massive book burnings by press censors begin in Iran.
1981: Computer giant IBM introduces its first personal computer.
1985: Highest in-flight death toll as 520 die when Japan Airlines Flight 123 crashes into Mount Takamagahara.
1992: The North American Free Trade Agreement is concluded between the United States, Canada and Mexico, creating the world’s wealthiest trade bloc.
2000: Russian Navy submarine K-141 Kursk explodes and sinks with all hands during military exercises in the Barents Sea.
2005: An LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) sniper mortally wounds Sri Lanka’s foreign minister, Lakshman Kadirgamar, at the minister’s home.
2012: Summer Olympics come to a close in London.
