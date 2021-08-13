Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 13, 2011: Students moved into SUNY Canton’s new Grasse River Suites Sunday. The new building features 83 suites with a total of 305 beds. Each unit contains its own kitchen and lobby area and has single-room sleeping quarters. The larger suites are fitted with both a full and a half bath. The building cost approximately $22 million, which was bonded for and will pay for itself through resident fees.
25 years ago
Aug. 13, 1996: A ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Thompson Park to mark the 51st anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan. The ceremony is being organized by 10th Mountain Division soldier Sgt. Yonghwan Huh, who arrived at Fort Drum about a month ago. He said he would like to see more ceremonies and events in the north country for Korean-Americans.
50 years ago
Aug. 13, 1971: If you are of a superstitious nature, you had better stay home today — it’s Friday, the 13th. Today is the only day in which Friday, the 13th, appears on the 1971 calendar. Last year, it showed up three times —February, March and November.
75 years ago
Aug. 13, 1946: The city’s newspaper carriers and newsboys, including about 115 from The Watertown Daily Times, have been invited to a swimming party to be held Saturday afternoon at Hilltop Farm, 1275 Coffeen street, as guests of Attorney and Mrs. Carl J. Hynes. The use of the Hynes’ new private pool will be available to the boys. A lifeguard will be on duty.
100 years ago
Aug. 13, 1921: It became known today that members of the Jewish Synagogue in Watertown, the Congregational Standard Church of Israel, have purchased a tract of land in the back of the Brookside cemetery, and will start in laying roads through the property preparatory to opening a Jewish cemetery.
125 years ago
Aug. 13, 1896: There have been numerous complaints of late of the omnipresent small boy bathing in Black river, and diving in dangerous places. The small boy has lately gotten it into his small pate that if he but wear tights, he is not violating the law. So the spectacle of slim-legged urchins in scanty tights, wading and sporting amid the rapids and whirlpools of the treacherous river, is by no means an infrequent one.
150 years ago
Aug. 13, 1871: The Woodville Sabbath Schools and the Methodist Sabbath School of Belleville, had a delightful pic nic at Wood’s on Wednesday of last week. Those who have been there on similar occasions say emphatically that this was the most enjoyable of them all. Not a week passes that there are not from two to four pic nics at this favorite resort.
The world
1910: British nurse Florence Nightingale, famous for her care of British soldiers during the Crimean War, dies.
1932: Adolf Hitler refuses to serve as Franz Von Papen’s vice chancellor.
1948: During the Berlin Airlift, the weather over Berlin becomes so stormy that American planes have their most difficult day landing supplies. They deem it ‘Black Friday.’
1961: Construction begins on Berlin Wall during the night.
1963: A 17 year-old Buddhist monk burns himself to death in Saigon, South Vietnam.
1978: Bomb attack in Beirut during Second Lebanese Civil War kills more than 150 people.
1989: The wreckage of a plane that carried U.S. congressman Mickey Leland and others on a humanitarian mission is found on a mountain side in Ethiopia; there are no survivors.
1993 U.S. Court of Appeals rules Congress must save all emails.
