Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 14, 2011: The Croghan Island Mill Lumber Co. has been designated one of the region’s cultural landmarks. The mill, built sometime before 1840 and now owned and operated by the Martin family, has been added to Traditional Arts of Upstate New York’s register of very special places, joining 28 other north country sites. The small island on the Beaver River at one time was the “heart of the village,” featuring four mills and two tanneries, but the lumber mill is the only one left standing.
25 years ago
Aug. 14, 1996: Antwerp officials have formed a committee to study if it’s feasible to turn an abandoned hydro plant into a source of power for municipal facilities. For years, there has been a dam on the Indian River in the village, and the town of Antwerp inherited the deed to it in March because the previous owner didn’t pay property taxes.
50 years ago
Aug. 14, 1971: A fire of undetermined origin destroyed the Northern Lights Drive-In diner, 136 Church St., Alexandria Bay, early this morning. A miniature golf course, connected with the drive-in and the Crazy Horse Tavern, located next to the diner, were not damaged.
75 years ago
Aug. 14, 1946: The conservation department has liberated 50 snowshoe rabbits in the vicinity of West Carthage as part of an experimental program. Within a matter of a few weeks, state game workers will return to the area and box-trap some of the rabbits to determine how they have developed in natural surroundings. Similar experiments are being carried on by the department elsewhere in the state.
100 years ago
Aug. 14, 1921: All this flurry over shop girls wearing their hair bobbed need not worry those working in Watertown stores who wish to shed their crowning glory, or who already have suffered the clippers. There is little interest among local store managers in the dictum of the Marshall Field store of Chicago that its employees shall not appear for work with tresses shortened. They think the fad will have died the death of all fads before it becomes general here.
125 years ago
Aug. 14, 1896: The pupils and graduates of the Watertown High school and their friends will picnic at Glen Park next Thursday. The floor of the pavilion will be waxed for dancing and Lewis’ City band orchestra of eight pieces will furnish the music. The picnic will partake the nature of a reunion.
150 years ago
Aug. 14, 1871: W. & B. Saxe of Ellisburg, have purchased a portable steam engine, and are driving a heavy business with it threshing grain. Farmers are not as fearful from fires from these engines as they were when they were first introduced. They do the work better and more economically, and, unlike horses, are not obliged to stop and rest on a hot day.
The world
1995: Shannon Faulker becomes the first female cadet in the long history of South Carolina’s state military college, The Citadel. Her presence is met with intense resistance, reportedly including death threats, and she will leave the school a week later.
2007: Four coordinated suicide bomb attacks in Yazidi towns near Mosul, Iraq, kill more than 400 people.
2010: First-ever Summer Youth Olympic Games open, in Singapore. Athletes must be 14–18 years old.
