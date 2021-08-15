The north
10 years ago
Aug. 15, 2011: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has officially scratched the idea of expanding the St. Lawrence Seaway to allow larger, ocean-bound ships to enter the system. According the Corps’ most recent report on the Great Lakes Navigation system, the option to construct larger locks and deepen the Great Lakes connecting channels will “no longer be considered” because “both the U.S. and Canada feel that expansion of the system is not warranted at this time.”
25 years ago
Aug. 15, 1996: Federal officials are fielding proposals to make the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. independent of the U.S. Transportation Department and to consolidate Seaway functions here and in Canada. As an independent government agency, Seaway officials say, they could streamline organization, personnel and procurement rules, conduct routine negotiations directly with Canada and set operations policies and directives. A final report is due in about three months.
50 years ago
Aug. 15, 1971: Dexter Mayor Donald J. Grant has issued a warning that no one, except authorized workmen, shall enter the site of the old Sulphite Mill on Lakeview Drive, between Liberty and Brainard Streets, from Monday through Aug. 21. Dangerous construction work will be in progress in preparation for the erection of the sewage disposal plant. Parents are urged to be sure their children do not go onto the property anytime next week.
75 years ago
Aug. 15, 1946: Americans and Canadians joined hands in an international celebration of V-J day, the first anniversary of the end of World War II in Watertown Wednesday night in a colorful parade which attracted upwards of 10,000 persons. A firework display in the John C. Thomson Park and a block dance on lower Washington street followed the parade.
100 years ago
Aug. 15, 1921: A recommendation that a camp site for tourists be established at the city park will be made by City Manager Clarence A. Bingham to the city council tonight. Mr. Bingham will recommend that the site be located on top of the city park hill south of the square roadway. In the majority of the larger cities there are camping sites for tourists and are greatly appreciated.
125 years ago
Aug. 15, 1896: The ice famine has struck Ogdensburg. One of the dealers there is unable to supply all of his customers. The St. Lawrence River Ice company was unable to fill an order for 1,000 tons asked for by a Watertown man.
150 years ago
Aug. 15, 1871: We are desired to particularly request those who use the public water, to waste as little as possible. In consequence of low water in the River, the Commissioners find it very difficult to supply the city and keep anything ahead.
The world
1261: Constantinople falls to Michael VIII of Nicea and his army.
1385: John of Portugal defeats John of Castile at the Battle of Aljubarrota.
1598: Hugh O’Neill, the Earl of Tyrone, leads an Irish force to victory over the British at Battle of Yellow Ford.
1760: Frederick II defeats the Austrians at the Battle of Liegnitz.
1872: The first ballot voting in England is conducted.
1914: The Panama Canal opens to traffic.
1935: American comedian and “cowboy philosopher” Will Rogers dies in an airplane accident, along with American aviation pioneer Wiley Post.
1944: American, British and French forces land on the southern coast of France, between Toulon and Cannes, in Operation Dragoon.
1945: Gasoline and fuel oil rationing ends in the United States.
1947: Britain grants independence to India and Pakistan.
1969: Over 400,000 young people attend a weekend of rock music at Woodstock, New York.
1986: Ignoring objections from President Ronald Reagan’s Administration, U.S. Senate approves economic sanctions against South Africa to protest that country’s apartheid policies.
1994: Infamous terrorist Carlos the Jackal captured in Khartoum, Sudan.
1994: U.S. Social Security Administration, previously part of the Department of Health and Human Services, becomes an independent government agency.
2001: Astronomers announce the first solar system discovered outside our own; two planets had been found orbiting a star in the Big Dipper.
2007: An earthquake of 8.0 magnitude kills over 500 and injures more than 1,000 in Peru.
