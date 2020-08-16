The north
10 years ago
Aug. 16, 2010: The H1N1 flu pandemic is over, according to the World Health Organization. A rash of cases in the spring of 2009 sparked efforts worldwide to stem its spread. Although there are still cases of the so-called swine flu, “the new H1N1 virus has largely run its course,” according to Director-General Margaret Chan of the World Health Organization.
25 years ago
Aug. 16, 1995: The Disabled Persons Action Organization is considering reducing or even eliminating its summer concert series next year. The agency relies on the money raised from the shows to provide support to developmentally disabled individuals and their families. The cost of bringing well-known entertainers to the area has “skyrocketed,” and the July 15 microburst put the agency further behind on an already thin profit margin.
50 years ago
Aug. 16, 1970: Fifty drill teams from volunteer fire departments from throughout New York State this morning were taking part in the annual firematic tournament of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York at Watertown fairgounds. The big convention parade, with an estimated 7,000 taking part, will be held Sunday afternoon and Watertown is expected to be jammed for the event.
75 years ago
Aug. 16, 1945: The business life of Watertown was slowed to minimum activity today as factories and the majority of retail stores remained closed for the second day in observance of the victory over Japan and the end of World War II. Nearly every form of business was shut down and the city’s populace had difficulty in obtaining foodstuffs..
100 years ago
Aug. 16, 1920: The Ayrshire cow struck by the big Packard touring car of Patrick Doran in front of the Breen farm on the Black River road was one of the thoroughbred herd of former Mayor Isaac R. Breen and was valued at about $500. Mr. Doran was suspected to be driving at a high rate of speed, as the pavement showed that the car skidded 207 feet before it left the highway and jumped a ditch.
125 years ago
Aug. 16, 1895: The Central New York Telephone company has commenced work on the extension of the metallic circuit from Lowville to Watertown, and expects to have the same completed by Sept. 15. The line from Utica to Lowville was completed last season.
150 years ago
Aug. 16, 1870: Dr. Trowbridge exhibits at the County Fair, in addition to the white deer, panthers, wild cats, specimens of the bald headed eagle, the wounded heron, swans, beavers, and a seal taken in the St. Lawrence — the only one ever captured — humming birds, owls, squirrels, &c. This is undoubtedly the finest collection in Northern New York, and alone is worth double the price of admission.
The world
1780: American troops are badly defeated by the British at the Battle of Camden, S.C.
1812: American General William Hull surrenders Detroit without resistance to a smaller British force under General Issac Brock.
1858: U.S. President James Buchanan and Britain’s Queen Victoria exchange messages inaugurating the first transatlantic telegraph line.
1896: Gold is discovered in the Klondike of Canada’s Yukon Territory, setting off the Klondike Gold Rush.
1977: Elvis Presley dies of a heart attack in the upstairs bedroom suite area of his Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tenn.
1984: The safe of the sunken ocean liner Andrea Doria is opened on TV after three decades, revealing cash and certificates but no other valuables.
1987: Astrological alignment of sun, moon and six planets marks what believers maintain is the dawning of a New Age.
1988: IBM introduces artificial intelligence software.
1990: Iraq orders 2,500 Americans and 4,000 British nationals in Kuwait to Iraq, in the aftermath of Iraq’s invasion of that country.
2012: In South Africa police fire on striking mine workers, killing at least 34.
