Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 18, 2011: Under a plan announced Tuesday, Sackets Harbor Central District will implement a middle school model of instruction instead of its previous junior high school model. A middle school model emphasizes a holistic approach to personal development, allows for block and flexible scheduling, and allows classrooms to learn in close proximity to one another, an advantage of team teaching. In Sackets Harbor, the sixth grade will pilot the program this school year and eventually work toward implementation in grades 7 and 8.
25 years ago
Aug. 18, 1996: Several people who were going “Phishing” Friday had their trip interrupted as they were crossing the U.S.-Canadian border. Massena State Police and customs officials charged seven people with drug-related offenses at the border. All of those arrested are apparently fans of the alternative rock group Phish, who played in Plattsburgh Friday night.
50 years ago
Aug. 18, 1971: Acquisition of the 11-acre Dr. Harry Mill Memorial Park, Johnstown Street in Gouverneur, was approved Monday night by the village board. Gouverneur Pool Association, former owner of the park, will donate the $20,800 to the village to cover the cost of acquisition. Village ownership of the park was necessary if the park was to obtain aid from state and federal agencies.
75 years ago
Aug. 18, 1946: Radio station WICY is expected to begin operations in Malone on Oct. 1 on a wave-length of 1490 kilocycles, it was disclosed Thursday by Mitchell C. Tackley, owner and production manager of the station. It will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will produce local live programs.
100 years ago
Aug. 18, 1921: About 200 couples attended the dance Tuesday evening in Odd Fellows’ temple when Clarks’ jazzers from New York city furnished music. The band is made up of piano, drums, saxophone, violin and banjo. They will complete six weeks’ tour of northern New York late this month.
125 years ago
Aug. 18, 1896: Five of the Pintsch gas-lighted buoys which are to be placed in the St. Lawrence river have arrived at Ogdensburg. They will be placed and lighted at once, one on the harbor of Ogdensburg and the others in the river between Ogdensburg and Cape Vincent. When these are placed, navigation of the river will be comparatively easy, except at the Narrows above Brockville, where there is a shoal which should be removed.
150 years ago
Aug. 18, 1871: The liquor sellers of Oswego county are being taught a lesson of discretion. In Cleveland, Mrs. H. N. Marriott recently sued three dealers under the law allowing damages for selling liquor to customers after having been notified by their wives not to do so, recovered $2,500 damages from one of them. The other suits are pending.
The world
1965: Operation Starlite marks the beginning of major U.S. ground combat operations in Vietnam.
1969: Two concert goers die at the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, one from an overdose of heroin, the other from a burst appendix.
1991: A group of hard-line communist leaders unhappy with the drift toward the collapse of the Soviet Union seize control of the government in Moscow and place President Mikhail S. Gorbachev under house arrest
2005: Dennis Rader, the BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) killer receives 10 consecutive life sentences. He had terrorized Wichita, Kan., murdering 10 people between 1974 and 1991.
2011: Gold hits a record price of $1,826 per ounce.
