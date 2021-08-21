Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 21, 2011: Construction at Watertown International Airport will begin Monday. The terminal, at 22529 Airport Drive off Route 12F, will be expanded and organized to allow for American Eagle Airlines’ 44-seat Embraer ERJ-140 aircraft that will begin flying to the airport Nov. 17. The flights will connect Jefferson County to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
25 years ago
Aug. 21, 1996: A decade after the idea was hatched, traffic began flowing along the new section of county Route 100 Friday. The new road bypasses a narrow section of crumbling, narrow and curvy highway on Wellesley Island, stretching from the Orleans/Alexandria town line to Landon Road. Drivers continue from there out to Westminster Park. Construction had stopped and started several times, plagued by disputes with property owners, environmental regulatory agencies and among county officials themselves.
50 years ago
Aug. 21, 1971: The doors of the 1000 Islands Shipyard Museum, Clayton, were opened to the public Friday with John B. Johnson and Thomas Turgeon, director of the Shipyard Museum, performing the official task. Several exhibits of old time nautical equipment and vessels are on display at the new museum, which is located on Mary Street near the Clayton Municipal Dock.
75 years ago
Aug. 21, 1946: The State Nurses association has issued a call for volunteers to perform emergency service for polio victims in the Minneapolis area. Transportation, maintenance and $10 daily will be allowed volunteer nurses. Volunteers are urged to register with local Red Cross chapters.
100 years ago
Aug. 21, 1921: Jack Chain, an Alexandria Bay man who solicits tourists for patronage for the sight-seeing boat Merry Widow, was arrested for soliciting tourists on the streets. This was the first arrest at Alexandria Bay for the breaking of the new ordinance, but police state it will not be the last.
125 years ago
Aug. 21, 1896: A sarcastic petition requesting the common council to change the name of Factory street to Russell street is circulating among the residents of that thoroughfare and is being liberally signed. It ridicules the council for its vacillating policy in regard to the repair of the street by the railway company. The signers say in a significant way that since Supt. Russell, of the R. W. & O., owns the street, it should bear his name.
150 years ago
Aug. 21, 1871: The Base Ball Club of Clayton has changed its name from the St. Lawrence to the Hickory Base Ball Club. This Club propose to play the “Unknowns” of Ganonoque on their grounds to-day.
The world
1972: U.S. orbiting astronomy observatory Copernicus launched.
1976: Mary Langdon becomes Britain’s first firewoman.
1976: Operation Paul Bunyan: after North Korean guards killed two American officers sent to trim a tree along the DMZ on Aug. 18, U.S. and ROK soldiers with heavy support chopped down the tree.
1986: In Cameroon 2,000 die from poison gas from a volcanic eruption.
1988: Ceasefire in the 8-year war between Iran and Iraq.
1989: Voyager 2 begins a flyby of planet Neptune.
1991: Communist hardliners’ coup is crushed in USSR after just two days; Latvia declares independence from USSR.
1994: Ernesto Zedillo wins Mexico’s presidential election.
1996: The new Globe theater opens in England.
2000: Tiger Woods wins golf’s PGA Championship, the first golfer to win 3 majors in a calendar year since Ben Hogan in 1953.
2001: NATO decides to send a peacekeeping force to the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
