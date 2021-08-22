The north
10 years ago
Aug. 22, 2011: Handicapped residents now can make their way into Norwood’s municipal building, the first time many will ever have been able to lay eyes on the inside of the hall. The village has completed renovations of its Main Street building, with a state-of-the-art handicapped lift highlighting the work. Two years ago, the village was warned by federal officials that unless the building was accessible to all residents, including those in wheelchairs, Norwood might not be entitled to future federal grants and loans.
25 years ago
Aug. 22, 1996: The state Education Department broke a 30-year precedent by announcing it will stop paying tuition for nearly 180 Indian students who live on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation, but north of the Canadian border, to attend classes in the United States at Salmon River Central School District. About 600 Salmon River Mohawk students who live on what state officials consider the U.S. portion of the reservation will not be affected by the policy change.
50 years ago
Aug. 22, 1971: The Red and Black away games will be broadcast by WWNY radio this season. Glenn Gough, the WWNY sports director will handle the play-by-play.
75 years ago
Aug. 22, 1946: The large open meadow of the Clarkson college estate on the east side of Clarkson avenue appears like the construction of a small village. Thirty-eight buildings are being erected by the college for the housing of married G.I.s and their families who will enter the college in October. The buildings to be used in the project are arriving from Camp Wheeler, Ga. at the rate of one a day.
100 years ago
Aug. 22, 1921: Chief of Police Edward J. Singleton has been advised by the Chicago police department to hold Frank Newton Knight, who was taken into custody here Thursday on suspicion and who later confessed to the theft of a Chevrolet touring car in Chicago last month. Knight was apprehended as he was making repairs to the automobile at the rear of city hall.
125 years ago
Aug. 22, 1896: The public schools of the city will open for work on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Pupils and teachers who have been out of town on their vacations are returning and preparing for active work. Some of the more imaginative pupils already realize the smell of the freshly-painted blackboards, see the well-scrubbed floors, the empty desks and are planning where they will sit.
150 years ago
Aug. 22, 1871: Clayton and Alexandria Bay are becoming daily more famous as summer resorts. Many of our citizens have just returned from the former place, and are all thoroughly delighted. They say especially that the Hubbard House is a capital hotel, whose proprietor does everything in his power to make everything pleasant for his guests.
The world
1911: The Mona Lisa, the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci, is stolen from the Louvre in Paris, where it had hung for more than 100 years. It is recovered in 1913.
1942: Brazil declares war on the Axis powers; it is the only South American country to send combat troops into Europe.
1989: First complete ring around Neptune discovered.
2003: Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended for refusing to comply with federal court order to remove the Ten Commandments from the Alabama Supreme Court building’s lobby.
2005: Art heist: a version of The Scream and Madonna, two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.
2007: Most runs scored by any team in modern MLB history as the Texas Rangers thump the Baltimore Orioles 30-3.
