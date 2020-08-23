The north
10 years ago
Aug. 23, 2010: A new federal mandate requiring emergency radios be upgraded will cost some organizations — including volunteer fire departments and rescue squads — thousands of dollars. For example, Waddington’s squad is among the smallest in St. Lawrence County, but they estimate the mandate from the Federal Communications Commission will cost the department $4,000. An initiative is under way by St. Lawrence County Emergency Services to prepare for the 2013 transition.
25 years ago
Aug. 23, 1995: New money is expected to flow into WWTI TV-50 in a transfusion that will, at the very least, bring back the station’s 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. A partnership is being formed between station owner Finova Capital Corp. and Smith Broadcasting Group, a business based in Santa Barbara, Calif., that owns television stations across the country. The ABC affiliate’s news broadcasts were cut two years ago to save money.
50 years ago
Aug. 23, 1970: Football season gets underway in Watertown this evening, when the Red and Black eleven launches its 1970 campaign — the second season since its re-organization — against a newcomer on its chart, the Brooklyn Golden Knights. The game will be played under the lights at the Watertown High School field.
75 years ago
Aug. 23, 1945: With the easing of transportation restrictions, waterway dock facilities at Sackets Harbor appear to be due for a pick-up in the war-time business lull as more barges and tankers may be utilized in transporting bulk freight from western terminals. A large oil tanker with gasoline for the Socony-Vacuum Oil company is due to reach the village today. It will be the first in more than two years.
100 years ago
Aug. 23, 1920: The financial crisis in Boston brought about by the downfall of Charles Ponzi, the wizard of finance, has revealed the fact that he was the head of the Poole company, dealers in condensed milk, etc. Poole & Company’s draft of $30,000 was held by the First National Bank of Gouverneur. Not until Ponzi’s financial troubles came into the limelight, was it known in this vicinity that he was one of the high officers of the Poole company.
125 years ago
Aug. 23, 1895: The fall term of Norwood Union school and academy will open on Wednesday, Sept. 4. This school is the only one in the eastern and northern part of the county which has received, from the state department of public instruction, the appointment to organize and instruct a teacher’s training class.
150 years ago
Aug. 23, 1870: Mayor Flower received yesterday by express, from some Cape Vincent friend, a muscalonge weighing forty pounds. Pretty good for the Cape, but better for the Mayor.
The world
1541: Jacques Cartier lands near Quebec on his third voyage to North America.
1775: King George III of England refuses the American colonies’ offer of peace and declares them in open rebellion.
1900: Booker T. Washington forms the National Negro Business League in Boston, Mass.
1902: Fanny Farmer, among the first to emphasize the relationship of diet to health, opens her School of Cookery in Boston.
1914: The Emperor of Japan declares war on Germany.
1926: American film star Rudolph Valentino dies, causing world-wide hysteria and a number of suicides.
1927: Immigrant laborers Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are executed for a robbery they did not commit. Fifty years later, in 1977, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis establishes a memorial in the victims’ honor.
1939: Joseph Stalin and German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop sign a non-aggression pact between the Soviet Union and Germany, freeing Adolf Hitler to invade Poland and Stalin to invade Finland.
1944: German SS engineers begin placing explosive charges around the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
1966: Lunar Orbiter 1 takes first photograph of Earth from the moon.
1979: Bolshoi Ballet dancer Alexander Godunov defects in New York City.
1979: Iranian army opens offensive against Kurds.
1990: East and West Germany announce they will unite on Oct 3.
1990: Armenia declares independence from USSR.
1996: Osama bin Laden issues message entitled “A declaration of war against the Americans occupying the land of the two holy places.”
2006: Natascha Kampusch, abducted at the age of 10 in Austria, escapes from her captor, Wolfgang Priklopil, after 8 years of captivity.
2011: A 5.8 earthquake centered at Mineral, Virginia, damages the Washington Monument, forcing the landmark to close for repairs.
2011: Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi is overthrown after National Transitional Council forces take control of Bab al-Azizia compound during the 2011 Libyan Civil War.
