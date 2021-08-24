Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 24, 2011: Jefferson Community College kicked off its fall semester Monday with a record number of students — 2,211 full-time and 1,418 part-time — a new tutoring center and new degree programs. With more students comes a parking crunch. The college added some gravel parking areas on campus last week, and a shuttle is being provided between the Watertown Ice Arena and the Jules Center on campus because of parking constraints.
25 years ago
Aug. 24, 1996: Fall classes begin Monday at Jefferson Community College with nearly double the enrollment of 10 years ago. From 940 students in 1987, enrollment has increased steadily to 1,828 this year. The expansion of Fort Drum in 1985 is largely responsible for the increase. Thirty percent of JCC students are tied to the military — either soldiers who go to JCC part-time or family members who go full-time.
50 years ago
Aug. 24, 1971: The Lowville Town Board has turned down a proposal to rezone a sector north of the village from residential to planned development. Representatives of the Royce Shopping Centers, Inc., had taken an option on the property above Lewis Lanes with intentions to build a shopping center. At an earlier public hearing, a number of residents of Summit Avenue and vicinity raised strong opposition to the rezoning of the property from the village line to the crest of the hill.
75 years ago
Aug. 24, 1946: The famed Andrews sisters of the radio and screen are expected to arrive at Clayton today for a vacation at the Hubbard House. They have visited here on previous occasions and have been successful at catching St. Lawrence river fish.
100 years ago
Aug. 24, 1921: Watertown is free from poliomyelitis. Dr. I. W. Brewer, health officer, said today that no cases have been reported to his office. He said that it was possible that cases may appear here as they have in many other cities of the state. The poliomyelitis (infantile paralysis) situation is centered for the state in Utica, 33 cases having been reported from that city.
125 years ago
Aug. 24, 1896: The Bagley & Sewall Company has laid off 60 hands in its foundry, but has made no reduction in wages of the other 200 men employed in the shops. The temporary discharge of the foundry men was caused by lack of orders.
150 years ago
Aug. 24, 1871: Quite an extensive fire is raging East of Smithville, caught from a house which was burned to the ground. The fire is supposed to have originated from children playing with matches. The devouring element, fanned by a strong south wind, swept everything in its course northward. At 3 p.m. its track was one half mile wide, and over 500 acres of land had been burned.
The world
1572: Some 50,000 people are put to death in the ‘Massacre of St. Bartholomew’ as Charles IX of France attempts to rid the country of Huguenots.
1891: Thomas Edison files a patent for the motion picture camera.
1894: Congress passes the first graduated income tax law, which is declared unconstitutional the next year.
1912: By an act of Congress, Alaska is given a territorial legislature of two houses.
1948: Edith Mae Irby becomes the first African-American student to attend the University of Arkansas.
1954: Congress outlaws the Communist Party in the United States.
1963: U.S. State Department cables embassy in Saigon that if South Vietnam’s president Ngo Dinh Diem does not remove his brother Ngo Dinh Nhu as his political adviser the US would explore alternative leadership, setting the stage for a coup by ARVN generals.
1975: The principal leaders of Greece’s 1967 coup—Georgios Papadopoulos, Stylianos Pattakos, and Nikolaos Maarezos—sentenced to death for high treason, later commuted to life in prison.
1981: Mark David Chapman is sentenced to 20 years to life for murdering former Beatles band member John Lennon.
1989: Baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti bans Pete Rose from baseball for gambling.
1991: Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as head of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union; Ukraine declares its independence from USSR.
2006: Pluto is downgraded to a dwarf planet when the International Astronomical Union (IAU) redefines “planet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.