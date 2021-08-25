Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 25, 2011: A soldier was diagnosed Friday with rabies, although he likely contracted the disease during a recent overseas deployment. A source in the north country community said the soldier had been bitten by a dog in Afghanistan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense and the state Health Department are monitoring the soldier’s care and say the public should not be alarmed.
25 years ago
Aug. 25, 1996: The public will have unlimited access to the Perch River Wildlife Management Area this weekend, including areas that have been closed since the 1940s, when it became a refuge for ducks. A new map and sign at the WMA parking lot on Route 12 was dedicated Friday morning by officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Ducks Unlimited and the North Country Bird Club. The decision to open up the area for this weekend came as a result of numerous requests from environmental and birding groups that have long wanted to explore the area.
50 years ago
Aug. 25, 1971: State Health Commissioner Dr. Hollis S. Ingraham said today that 12,000 acres in Central New York will be sprayed in an effort to prevent a possible outbreak of a sleeping sickness disease. He also issued a warning to residents of Oswego County, where the spraying will take place, to avoid exposure to mosquitos which carry the disease — Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The spraying results from the discovery that a horse died from the disease.
75 years ago
Aug. 25, 1946: An acute shortage of teachers may prevent the opening of six rural schools in the sixth supervisory district of Jefferson county. The sixth district is comprised of the townships of Wilna, Champion, Leray and Philadelphia. The situation will affect 70 to 80 pupils; most of whom are in the elementary grades.
100 years ago
Aug. 25, 1921: On or after Sept. 1, 1921, all roomers at the Young Men’s Christian Association will be made to pay their rent one week in advance. Too many young men have taken advantage of the privilege granted them of letting their rent run for several weeks. Several of the young men have been found A. W. O. L. when investigation was made.
125 years ago
Aug. 25, 1896: A young woman who has been employed as a domestic in Watertown created a scene and gained unwelcome notoriety at the R. W. & O. passenger depot last evening by boldly smoking a cigaret in plain view of a crowd of people who were astonished at the sight.
150 years ago
Aug. 25, 1871: Persons desiring to accommodate students of the High School of Watertown with board during the coming term, are requested to communicate with D. G. Griffin, Clerk of the Board of Education, stating terms, residence, &c.
The world
1981: Voyager 2 spacecraft makes its closest approach to Saturn.
1989: NASA scientists receive stunning photographs of Neptune and its moons from Voyager 2.
1989: Mayumi Moriyama, formerly head of Japan’s Environmental Agency, becomes Japan’s first female cabinet secretary
1991: Croatian War of Independence: Battle of Vukovar begins, an 87-day siege of a Croatian city by the Yugoslav People’s Army (JNA), supported by various Serbian paramilitary forces.
1991: Belarus gains independence from the USSR.
1991: The Airbus A340 makes its first flight.
