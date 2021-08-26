Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 26, 2011: Demolition crews brought down the iconic GM Powertrain water tower about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Its removal permanently alters the Massena landscape: the water tower could be seen from miles away on Route 37 and on the Seaway International Bridge. Throughout the summer, crews have been demolishing the 800,000-square-foot former automotive plant, which closed in 2009.
25 years ago
Aug. 26, 1996: Sunday was a busy birthday for Billy Ray Cyrus, who turned 35 by singing the national anthem in Kentucky for President Clinton in the afternoon and later wowed a crowd in Watertown during a sold-out evening show. The country-western singer took the stage of the Watertown Municipal Arena, Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, shortly after 8 and entertained an audience of just over 3,000 for about an hour and a half during the final concert of the summer series of the Disabled Persons Action Organization.
50 years ago
Aug. 26, 1971: Assemblyman K. Daniel Haley, speaking at the Kiwanis Club luncheon, proposed that the Ogdensburg Urban Renewal project downtown be redesigned on the theme of “Old Ogdensburg” to bring back “the past, particularly the nostalgic atmosphere of the gay nineties.” He said the facades of the old buildings could be painted in different colors, “designed to be as bright and lively as possible.”
75 years ago
Aug. 26, 1946: It is expected that this weekend will mark the history of travel by air in Colton where a plane will land for the first time in the village. A large meadow on the Bulles property east of the village is being put in condition as an air field which is expected to be used for emergency landing purposes in the future.
100 years ago
Aug. 26, 1921: Seldom, if ever, has the tourist travel through Watertown been as heavy as it has been within the past few weeks. Every day scores of cars, laden down with baggage, may be seen parked on Public Square for a short time or going through the square enroute to the Thousand Islands or the Adirondack mountains. The cars come from all sections of the country. Several have been seen from western states, one of the favorite stunts this year being to travel around the border of the country.
125 years ago
Aug. 26, 1896: A shooting affair took place at Madrid Springs Sunday afternoon, the participants being William Warren and William Thompson, both of Madrid. The trouble arose over a girl. Thompson drew a gun and shot Warren in the upper part of the leg, inflicting a painful, but not dangerous wound.
150 years ago
Aug. 26, 1871: A good share of the people in town spent the best part of an hour on Washington Street this morning in catching Dr. Knickerbocker’s horse. The scenes were very funny.
The world
1429: Joan of Arc makes a triumphant entry into Paris.
1789: The Constituent Assembly in Versailles, France, approves the final version of the Declaration of Human Rights.
1883: The Indonesian island of Krakatoa erupts in the largest explosion recorded in history, heard 2,200 miles away in Madagascar. The resulting destruction sends volcanic ash up 50 miles into the atmosphere and kills almost 36,000 people — both on the island itself and from the resulting 131-foot tidal waves that obliterate 163 villages on the shores of nearby Java and Sumatra.
1920: The 19th Amendment to the Constitution is officially ratified, giving women the right to vote.
1970: A nationwide Women’s Strike for Equality, led by Betty Friedan on the 50th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, calls attention to unequal pay and other gender inequalities in America.
1977: The National Assembly of Quebec adopts Bill 101, Charter of the French Language, making French the official language of the Canadian province.
1978: Sigmund Jähn becomes first German to fly in space, on board Soviet Soyuz 31.
1978: Albino Luciani elected to the Papacy and chooses the name Pope John Paul I ; his 33-day reign is among the shortest in Papal history.
1999: Russia begins the Second Chechen War in response to the Invasion of Dagestan by the Islamic International Peacekeeping Brigade.
