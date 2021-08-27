Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 27, 2011: Twenty employees of Alteri’s Bakery were laid off Thursday after Jreck Subs moved all of its roll production to Orlando Baking Co., Cleveland, Ohio. Orlando Baking had provided about half the rolls for the restaurants over the past two years. Jreck CEO Christopher M. Swartz cited regular product review, not an ongoing legal dispute between Jreck Subs and Seaway Valley Capital Corp., Alteri’s parent company.
25 years ago
Aug. 27, 1996: Economic development officials are working on an arrangement that would keep a financially troubled picture-frame manufacturer operating in Jefferson County Industrial Park, off Coffeen Street Road. The proposed deal, to go before the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency board next Thursday, would sell the equipment and lease the building of Kelly Woodproducts to David H. Barclay. The business would become Timeless Frames.
50 years ago
Aug. 27, 1971: The Ogdensburg Trust Company has pledged $40,000 to A. Barton Hepburn Hospital’s 30th anniversary fund, payable in three annual installments. The fund has a goal of $1,000,000, which, combined with a $2,200,000 state loan, will yield the funds necessary to build a new west wing. The wing will house modernized facilities for future operations.
75 years ago
Aug. 27, 1946: Wartime civilian defense equipment, provided for Watertown by the federal government and recently inventoried at $6,000, has been sold to Lowville for $1,300. The village of Lowville was primarily interested in acquiring fire-fighting equipment. In addition, it got considerable medical equipment, which will probably go to the Lewis General hospital at Lowville.
100 years ago
Aug. 27, 1921: Assistant Secretary of the Navy Theodore Roosevelt has informed Congressman Luther W. Mott that he will make every effort to prevent the sale of the navy yard at Sackets Harbor. Mr. Mott called on Colonel Rooosevelt and pointed out the great opposition to the sale of the old naval station among the people of northern New York.
125 years ago
Aug. 27, 1896: Watertown attained to the dignity of a city some time ago, but her inhabitants never so fully realized that dignity in its fullest extent until today when they saw the new fire patrol wagon go whizzing through the town, drawn by a pair of Tyler’s sturdiest draught horses, with clanging bell and with the sunlight glittering upon its polished crimson sides. It is a beauty.
150 years ago
Aug. 27, 1871: There is a very heavy increase in freight over the Rome, Watertown & Ogdensburg Railroad. Very heavy trains are running day and night. Last evening train went out for Rome with fifty-five cars heavily loaded, and two engines.
The world
1881: New York state’s Pure Food Law goes into effect to prevent “the adulteration of food or drugs.”
1910: Thomas Edison demonstrates the first “talking” pictures — using a phonograph — in his New Jersey laboratory.
1912: Edgar Rice Burrough’s “Tarzan of the Apes” first appears in a magazine.
1984: President Ronald Reagan announces NASA Teacher in Space project, intended to inspire students and honor teachers and spur interest in the fields of science, mathematics and space exploration.
1989: Chuck Berry performs his tune “Johnny B. Goode” for NASA staff in celebration of Voyager II’s encounter with the planet Neptune.
1991: Moldavia declares independence from USSR.
1993: The Rainbow Bridge, a 1,870-foot suspension bridge over Tokyo Bay, is completed.
2003: Mars makes its closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years, passing within 34,646,418 miles.
2008: Democrats nominate Barack Obama for president, first African American nominated by a major political party for the office of president of the United States.
2012: First interplanetary human voice recording is broadcast from the Mars Rover Curiosity.
