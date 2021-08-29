The north
10 years ago
Aug. 29, 2011: The U.S. Postal Service has decided to close its offices in Deferiet, Ellisburg and West Stockholm. The three offices join Hailesboro and Fishers Landing on the closure list. The Postal Service is looking at closing about 100 offices in upstate and Northern New York over the next year.
25 years ago
Aug. 29, 1996: Six alumni of what is now Sackets Harbor Central School are building a new friendship at the races. A year ago, they bought a racehorse and named it Sacket’s Six. Seven races later, Sacket’s Six is building a reputation as one of Saratoga Raceway’s up-and-coming stars, winning money four times. Jockey Eddie Maple, who has ridden six of the seven races, wears Sackets Harbor Central School’s official colors, maroon and white.
50 years ago
Aug. 29, 1971: Confusion pervaded the U.S. Customs office at the Thousand Islands Bridge on the Monday following President Nixon’s order for a 10 per cent surcharge on imports. Today, however, that confusion has been replaced with standardized procedures for collecting the tax. Brokers simply deposit the check in the amount of the duty, plus the surcharge, when they file entry for the importer.
75 years ago
Aug. 29, 1946: When Theresa High school opens Tuesday morning it will throw open a new and recently equipped room for a new department, homemaking. It was said today that four of the seniors in last June’s class are returning this fall for post-graduate work. Also there are eight or nine veterans to enter school this fall.
100 years ago
Aug. 29, 1921: Officials of the state highway commission, with representatives of the state fair, yesterday started on an inspection tour of the highways between Lowville and Syracuse to learn whether the bridges on the roads are strong enough to permit transportation of the 12-ton cheese, the largest cheese ever made in the world, to the state fair. In case it is found the cheese cannot be carried over the roads, it will be brought in to Syracuse over the railroad in a special flat car.
125 years ago
Aug. 29, 1896: The tannery at Natural Bridge, now operated by the Untied States Leather Company, will in a few week shut down for good. It was for years the mainstay of that village, and its closing will now be seriously felt. The bark will be taken to the Harrisville tannery, which is the only one left in this section.
150 years ago
Aug. 29, 1871: The rain on Saturday night was the means of caving off the margin of the bank on the north side of the Public Square, in front of Doolittle and Hall’s new block, carrying the wall and earth that supported the sidewalk against the window frames in their new basement wall, covering the whole front of their basement with the debris of dirt and stone. It will cost a hundred dollars or more to clear away the rubbish.
The world
1793: Slavery is abolished in Santo Domingo.
1942: The American Red Cross announces that Japan has refused to allow safe conduct for the passage of ships with supplies for American prisoners of war.
1957: U.S. Congress passes Civil Rights Act of 1957 after Strom Thurmond (Sen-D-SC) ends 24-hour filibuster, the longest in Senate history, against the bill.
1960: U.S. U-2 spy plane spots SAM (surface-to-air) missile launch pads in Cuba.
1964: Mickey Mantle ties Babe Ruth’s career strikeout record (1,330).
1966: The Beatles give their last public concert (Candlestick Park, San Francisco).
1977: Lou Brock (St Louis Cardinals) breaks Ty Cobb’s 49-year-old career stolen bases record at 893.
2005: Rains from Hurricane Katrina cause a levee breech at the Industrial Canal in New Orleans, causing severe flooding.
2012: The Egyptian Army’s Operation Eagle results in the deaths of 11 suspected terrorists and the arrest of another 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.