Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 3, 2011: North Elementary School’s roof has deteriorated so badly the Watertown district has declared a state of emergency. According to a resolution passed at Tuesday’s board meeting, the district is not required to follow normal competitive bidding procedures. The resolution characterizes the current condition of the roof as posing “immediate danger to persons and district property from this unforeseen rapid deterioration of the roof.” The district hopes to have the repairs completed by Friday.
25 years ago
Aug. 3, 1996: Tenants in Maple Court in Watertown and Carthage Arms apartment complexes will soon be able to charge their rents on a credit card — a concept that has consumer credit counselors cringing. A tenant could end up paying 18 percent interest on the rent if a balance is carried on the card, they say. But Longley-Jones Management Corp. of Syracuse, which runs the complexes, says the option was introduced for the convenience of the tenants and is reflective of an increasingly “cashless society.”
50 years ago
Aug. 3, 1971: The Thousand Islands State Park Commission has received approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to construct a wood viewing platform in the South Bay at Wellesley Island State Park. The walkway will allow observance of the growth of animal life in the marshes.
75 years ago
Aug. 3, 1946: Contractors have passed the half-way mark in the $6,000,000 construction project which will make Deferiet’s St. Regis paper mill the largest of its kind in the world. There are four new buildings in the expansion, including a new steam plant, a groundwood department, a new machine mill and a coating and finishing division. In addition, the expansion project envisions a complete modernization of present machinery.
100 years ago
Aug. 3, 1921: A number of interested parties are talking of forming a stock company for the purpose of building a hotel in the village of North Lawrence. This is a good location for a hotel and doubtless would pay good dividends on the investment.
125 years ago
Aug. 3, 1896: J. C. Relyea, of Glen Park village, announces that the pole to be erected on his lawn and which will fly a streamer for McKinley and Hobart, will be hoisted on the occasion of the annual picnic of the Mothers of Trinity parish, Thursday.
150 years ago
Aug. 3, 1871: William Tecumseh Sherman, General of the Armies of the United States, arrived in Watertown at 6:15 last evening, from Ogdensburgh. Quite a crowd gathered at the depot to get a look at the leading spirit and director of the “Great march to the Sea.” He left about 8 p.m. for Sackets Harbor, where he spent the night and inspected the troops at Madison Barracks this morning. He leaves at 6:35 for Oswego.
The world
1492: Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on his voyage to the new world.
1914: Germany declares war on France.
1958: The first nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, passes under the North Pole.
1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson announces plans to send 45,000 more troops to Vietnam.
1972: Former Beatle Paul McCartney announces formation of his new group, Wings.
1975: The Louisiana Superdome is dedicated.
1977: Radio Shack unveils TRS-80 personal computer, which with Apple and Commodore would form the “1977 Trinity.” Its price and Radio Shack’s established retail outlets made it a bestseller for several years.
1990: The U.S. commits naval forces to the Persian Gulf region in the wake of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.
2004: Statue of Liberty’s pedestal reopens to visitors after being closed following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
