10 years ago
Aug. 31, 2011: Eastern equine encephalitis has claimed its first victim in St. Lawrence County, a horse from an unidentified farm in the town of Massena. The last time EEE was found in St. Lawrence County was back in 2009. That case also was in a horse. About two weeks ago, a 4-year-old girl from the town of New Haven, Oswego County, was killed by the virus.
25 years ago
Aug. 31, 1996: Firefighters saved the Springs Tavern in Massena from fire Tuesday afternoon. On Thursday at 7 p.m., exactly 48 hours after firefighters re-coiled their hoses and retreated, it opened back up for business just in time for its biggest weekend of the year — the Labor Day parade passes the bar on Main Street. The historic building was built in 1822 and is thought to be the first hotel in Massena.
50 years ago
Aug. 31, 1971: A measure introduced by the St. Lawrence Council, Veterans of Foreign Wars, to create a St. Lawrence-Franklin County veterans clinic moved a step closer to reality when the National V.F.W. gave its unanimous approval of the proposal at their annual convention. It is felt that providing medical services and outpatient facilities more equal to that in major V.A. hospital facilities could effect tremendous savings through the elimination of unnecessary and time-consuming travel, lost wages and the need of overnight accommodations.
75 years ago
Aug. 31, 1946: The first square milk bottle to be used in Watertown will be introduced this week by the Stone Farm Dairy on Dry Hill road. The new bottles are said to have many advantages over the round bottles. They are easier to fit into the refrigerator, simpler to handle and easier to clean.
100 years ago
Aug. 31, 1921: Frank Down confessed judgement of $25 in city court this afternoon that he drove an automobile through Public Square during the noon hour at a rate of speed between 20 and 25 miles an hour. Down avoided a charge of driving a car without a chauffeur’s license because of his plea that he had been out of work since last Christmas and just got a job driving a delivery truck a few days ago.
125 years ago
Aug. 31, 1896: A new rescue mission work is to be established in Watertown at the Free Methodist church on Factory street, the people of that society having consented to the use of their edifice for that purpose. The help of all who are interested will be appreciated.
150 years ago
Aug. 31, 1871: For the first time in more than twenty years, the outlet of “Six Town Pond,” in Henderson, the head waters of Little Stony creek, is perfectly dry. As the water in the pond was not as low as it had been at other times, in consequence of an accumulation of mud in the channels, the neighbors turned out and cleaned out the channel, so that for a few days more at least they will have water for their cattle.
The world
1949: Six of the 16 surviving Union veterans of the Civil War attend the last-ever encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic, held in Indianapolis, Ind.
1961: A concrete wall replaces the barbed wire fence that separates East and West Germany, it will be called the Berlin wall.
1965: U.S. Congress creates Department of Housing & Urban Development.
1970: Lonnie McLucas convicted of torturing and murdering fellow Black Panther Party member Alex Rackley in the first of the New Haven Black Panther Trials.
1980: Polish government forced to sign Gdansk Agreement allowing creation of the trade union Solidarity.
1985: Police capture Richard Ramirez, dubbed the “Night Stalker” for a string of gruesome murders that stretched from Mission Viejo to San Francisco, Cal.
1990: Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. become first father and son to play on same team simultaneously in professional baseball (Seattle Mariners).
1990: East and West Germany sign the Treaty of Unification (Einigungsvertrag) to join their legal and political systems.
1994: Last Russian troops leave Estonia and Latvia.
1994: The Irish Republican Army (IRA) announces a “complete cessation of military operations,” opening the way to a political settlement in Ireland for the first time in a quarter of a century.
1997: New York Yankees retire Don Mattingly’s -23 (first baseman, coach, manager).
1997: Diana, Princess of Wales, dies in a Paris car crash along with her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul while fleeing paparazzi.
2006: Edvard Munch’s famed painting “The Scream” recovered by Norwegian police. The artwork had been stolen on Aug. 22, 2004.
