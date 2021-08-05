Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 5, 2011: Fort Drum officials are warning that being vigilant for suspicious activity is an act that goes beyond the post’s gates. A civilian near Fort Hood, Texas, foiled a possible attack last month when he reported a suspicious man in Kileen, Texas, to police. He was found to be an AWOL soldier and police discovered bomb-making material in a motel room he had rented off post. Eyes and ears are just as valuable in the Fort Drum area,and anyone who sees any suspicious activities should call the anonymous tip-line.
25 years ago
Aug. 5, 1996: General Motors Powertrain, in a major announcement this morning, unveiled plans for a new 2.2-liter engine for the Saturn Innovate, with production lines slated for plants in Tonawanda and Massena. Ten years ago to the day, news sent shock waves through the work force at General Motors Central Foundry that the plant would phase out 1,200 of its 1,349 Massena jobs. The new line for the 4-cylinder engine’s block and head castings will create 160 additional jobs in Massena.
50 years ago
Aug. 5, 1971: The Montreal Expos are well satisfied with the treatment and reception the National League baseball club received here Thursday, when the Canadian major league organization held its first baseball school at the Fairgrounds diamond. The large turnout of young diamond aspirants, a total of 70, was the largest the ball club has had at any of its 23 “baseball clinics” this summer.
75 years ago
Aug. 5, 1946: Conrad “Farmer” Archambeault, youngest of the four baseball-playing Archambeault brothers of Massena, has signed a contract with the New York Yankees system, and will leave Thursday to join the Yankee farm club in Easton, Md. Conrad is the second of the brothers to enter professional baseball, his brother Laurier having played for the Syracuse Chiefs and later in the New England league.
100 years ago
Aug. 5, 1921: Flying at Alexandria Bay this summer is one of the popular diversions. Capt. Claude DeVitalis, who has charge of the flying station at this resort for the Huff-Deland company of Ogdensburg, which is stationed at Casino Island, opposite the Thousand Island House, is an expert pilot, and an exceedingly careful flyer. Every one who “takes the air” is enthusiastic about the view of the Islands from the clouds.
125 years ago
Aug. 5, 1896: The bridges are now painted, as per order of the common council some time since, and they present a fine appearance. The difference in the aspect of the Suspension bridge is especially marked.
150 years ago
Aug. 5, 1871: Henry Morey, a blacksmith on Arsenal st., was somewhat injured this morning by a horse, which he was shoeing. The animal reared, and in coming down struck Morey on the side.
The world
1962: Actress Marilyn Monroe dies under mysterious circumstances.
1974: President Richard Nixon admits he ordered a cover-up for political as well as national security reasons.
1992: Four police officers are indicted on civil rights charges in the beating of Rodney King.
1995: Croatian forces capture the city of Knin, a Serb stronghold, during Operation Storm.
1997: The mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Ramzi Yousef, goes on trial.
2012: A gunman in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, opens fire in a Sikh temple, killing six before committing suicide.
