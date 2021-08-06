Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 6, 2011: Most Army soldiers will deploy for nine months, beginning next year, as opposed to the current 12 month deployments that come often for the 10th Mountain Division. Secretary of the Army John McHugh signed a directive instituting the nine-month “boots on the ground” policy, providing more “dwell” time at home for soldiers and families. Officials of the 10th Mountain Division are working to figure out exactly what that means for the unit, Fort Drum spokeswoman Julie A. Cupernall said.
25 years ago
Aug. 6, 1996: To accommodate a growing student population, Indian River Central School is considering constructing a new fourth and fifth grade building. The district tried to ease crowding by purchasing seven modular structures in 1986 and busing students from Evans Mills to Antwerp Primary. But the modular units, each housing two classrooms, have a life expectancy of just 10 years, Superintendent James R. Rizzo said.
50 years ago
Aug. 6, 1971: The first session of the Clayton College of Fishing has drawn to a close with 61 students earning the degree of “Master Fisherman.” Diplomas were tied with fish line and sinkers. Awards of reel and lure were awarded to the valedictorian and salutatorian of the class.
75 years ago
Aug. 6, 1946: The New York Black Yankees, one of the strongest Negro baseball teams in the country, will make its only appearance in Northern New York on Wednesday, when they play the Watertown Athletics in an exhibition game at the fair grounds. The Black Yankees will be making their first appearance in this section since they came here in 1941 to meet the Watertown Collegians.
100 years ago
Aug. 6, 1921: Rain insurance to the amount of about $9,000 will be taken out by the Jefferson County Agricultural society to protect itself against loss of gate receipts at the fair this year because of rainy days. The policy provides that if it rains at least two-tenths of an inch any of the days between 8:30 in the morning and 2:30 in the afternoon, the society will be protected.
125 years ago
Aug. 6, 1896: There was a peculiar phenomena in the Carthage sky last evening which attracted the attention of a great many villagers, scaring some and interesting others. A streak which had a fiery appearance ran from east to west in the sky. It was broad and extended apparently from one horizon to the other. Occasional streaks of flame would shoot from its sides, giving it an awe-inspiring appearance. This singular sight lasted for an hour.
150 years ago
Aug. 6, 1871: New fruit and vegetables are very plenty. Be careful of them. Cholera isn’t a good thing to have in a family.
The world
1965: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act, outlawing the literacy test for voting eligibility in the South.
1972: Atlanta Braves’ right fielder Hank Aaron hits his 660th and 661st home runs, setting the Major League record for most home runs by a player for a single franchise.
1991: Tim Berners-Lee publishes the first-ever website, Info.cern.ch.
1993: Pope John Paul II publishes “Veritatis splendor encyclical,” regarding fundamentals of the Catholic Church’s role in moral teachings.
1997: Microsoft announces it will invest $150 million in troubled rival Apple Computer Inc.
2012: New Zealand’s Mount Tongariro erupts for the first time since 1897.
