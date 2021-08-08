The north
10 years ago
Aug. 8, 2011: South Lewis Central School District officials will study the potential closure of Constableville Elementary School for the 2012-13 school year, with a decision to be made in mid-January. Along with the middle-high school in Turin, the district operates three elementary schools in Constableville, Glenfield and Port Leyden. All three will stay open throughout the upcoming school year, regardless of the board’s decision.
25 years ago
Aug. 8, 1996: North country towns will see a $320,000 tax windfall because of Niagara Mohawk Power Corp.’s financial struggles. An $814 million credit deal the utility reached earlier this year leaves it paying $319,467.23 in mortgage taxes to towns in the three-county area. Niagara Mohawk put up property as collateral to obtain the $814 million credit line so it has the finances to maneuver during its restructuring. The arrangement made the property subject to state and local mortgage tax.
50 years ago
Aug. 8, 1971: The recent lowering of the drinking age in Ontario has produced no marked change in the number of young persons crossing the border to night spots in the north. Ontario lowered the age of majority from 21 to 18 on July 28. Especially on weekends, many north places selling alcoholic beverages have been frequented by young Canadians who previously had to be 21 to be served in Ontario.
75 years ago
Aug. 8, 1946: More than 560 veterans, including six women, will enter St. Lawrence university this fall. Since the total number of men to be admitted is about 660, it appears that approximately 85 per cent of the university’s male student body will be veterans. University officials believe the average figure in most colleges will be about 70 percent.
100 years ago
Aug. 8, 1921: A near-riot, in which “Nick” Stiefvater of Harrisville, formidable pitcher of the Croghan Stars, was rendered unconscious, took place at Garland city park on Sunday afternoon following a dispute of Umpire Clark Deline’s decision at second base in the last of the eighth inning. This was the third and deciding game of a series of three between the villagers and the Knights of Columbus. The largest crowd of the season was in attendance.
125 years ago
Aug. 8, 1896: If it be dog days, then indeed it is also cat nights. For now is the season that bellicose felines make hideous the watches of the night by sundry squallings and clawings and diabolic caterwaulings.
150 years ago
Aug. 8, 1871: Miss Nellie Thurston is engaged to make a balloon ascension at the Jeff. Co. International Horse Fair, which is to be held Sept. 5, 6, 7 and 8. Miss Thurston is the only lady who dares make an ascension alone, and the only one who has done it since the tragic fate of Miss Blanchard, who lost her life in Paris, France in 1817.
The world
1844: Brigham Young is chosen to head the Mormon Church, succeeding Joseph Smith.
1863: Confederate President Jefferson Davis refuses General Robert E. Lee’s resignation.
1876: Thomas Edison patents the mimeograph.
1899: The first household refrigerating machine is patented.
1925: The first national congress of the Ku Klux Klan opens.
2007: An EF2 tornado hits Brooklyn, New York, the first in that borough since 1889.
2008: Georgia invades South Ossetia, touching off a five-day war between Georgia and Russia.
