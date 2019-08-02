Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 2, 2009: Officials from the Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club, the city and Lowe’s Home Improvement Center plan to improve Montroy Park by moving the softball diamond about 100 yards to the corner of the city-owned park. They also plan to replace the aging dugouts and backstops, and fence off portions of the field so foul balls from the baseball diamond will not fly into the softball field.
25 years ago
Aug. 2, 1994: Watertown children could swim free at three outdoor city pools this morning and won’t be charged for the rest of the summer after the City Council abolished fees Monday night. The vote to abolish the fees was unanimous. Charging for a service many residents consider a major function of city government was not the best idea in retrospect, said Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham.
50 years ago
Aug. 2, 1969: Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller pledged continued protection of “this great northern crown of New York State” at ceremonies dedicating the new Road and Rail Transportation building at the Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake Friday afternoon. The governor arrived by helicopter.
75 years ago
Aug. 2, 1944: Sixty-five 17-year old navy applicants, the largest group ever to leave in any single day, left the Watertown navy recruiting office Wednesday afternoon for Syracuse for final examinations. Those accepted will be sworn in for duty with the fleet. The group includes men from all sections of the north country and was twice as large as any previous single-day’s group transferred for enlistment from the Watertown office.
100 years ago
Aug. 2, 1919: Five liquor dealers of Ogdensburg turned in their certificates Thursday to the county treasurer, and applied for a rebate which will amount to about $150 and it is likely that other dealers will follow. If the ban is lifted by the president by the first of October these dealers may take out short term licenses, extending to the date when constitutional prohibition comes into effect.
125 years ago
Aug. 2, 1894: Charles W. Gill, who conducts a liquor store on Factory street, will present his case in Justice Field’s court Friday and ask a jury to give him a verdict of $60 to $80 against Ex-Policeman David B. Huson for a keg of gin, which he alleges the officer surreptitiously removed from the ruins of the Burdick block fire.
150 years ago
Aug. 2, 1869: The remains of Henry Keep arrived here this morning from New York. There was a large concourse of citizens at the depot. The Mayor and Common Council were at the depot and joined the procession of carriages that accompanied the remains to Brookside Cemetery, where they were for the present deposited in the Hungerford vault.
The world
1819: The first parachute jump from a balloon is made by Charles Guille in New York City.
1832: Troops under General Henry Atkinson massacre Sauk Indian men, women and children who are followers of Black Hawk at the Bad Axe River in Wisconsin. Black Hawk himself finally surrenders three weeks later, bringing the Black Hawk War to an end.
1847: William A. Leidesdorff launches the first steam boat in San Francisco Bay.
1862: Union General John Pope captures Orange Court House, Virginia.
1862: The Army Ambulance Corps is established by Maj. Gen. George McClellan.
1876: Wild Bill Hickok is shot while playing poker.
1914: Germany invades L1943: Lt. John F. Kennedy, towing an injured sailor, swims to a small island in the Solomon Islands. The night before, his boat, PT-109, had been split in half by the Japanese destroyer Amagiri.
1950: The U.S. First Provisional Marine Brigade arrives in Korea from the United States.
1964: U.S. destroyer Maddox is reportedly attacked by North Vietnamese patrol boats.
1965: Newsman Morley Safer films the destruction of a Vietnamese village by U.S. Marines.
1990: Iraqi forces invade neighboring Kuwait.
1997: Author William S. Burroughs (Naked Lunch), considered the godfather of the “Beat Generation” in American literature, dies at age 83.
