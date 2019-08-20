Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 20, 2009: Copenhagen officials passed a moratorium Wednesday night that restricts any type of windmill from being set up within village limits. Mayor Kenneth R. Clarke said he expects the moratorium to last about a year while the board develops a law that “protects people in the village.” The decision came after the town of Denmark announced it was closer to setting a wind power zoning law. The proposed law allows towers with 1,500-foot setbacks, which Mr. Clarke said he feels is too close.
25 years ago
Aug. 20, 1994: The world’s largest mirror arrived safely in Erie, Pa., after leaving the Port of Ogdensburg on Aug. 11 for the beginning of a journey to Hawaii. The 33-ton mirror traveled from Corning’s Canton plant to the Port of Ogdensburg in the early morning hours. Once it reached the port it was loaded onto a barge to travel to Erie. The mirror will be taken to Pittsburgh next week, where it will be polished by Contraves Inc., the company awarded a multimillion-dollar contract to prepare the mirror to be put in an 8.3 meter telescope in Hawaii.
50 years ago
Aug. 20, 1969: The New York Telephone Company has installed a 45-foot high antenna with micro-wave dish atop its three-story building, 170 Stone St., as part of a new link between Syracuse and Watertown for delivery of network programs to WWNY-TV, Channel 7. A new home for WWNY-TV and its radio affiliate is under construction at nearby Arcade Street.
75 years ago
Aug. 20, 1944: Negotiations have been completed which will lead to the opening of an Empsall store in Ogdensburg, it was announced today. The two Ford street properties purchased by the Empsall Company are the four story buildings at 202 Ford street, the store formerly occupied by John B. Tyo & Son and 204 Ford street, the store formerly owned by George and Sarah Morris.
100 years ago
Aug. 20, 1919: Watertown will soon receive two German cannons, gifts from the Republic of France to the home of Secretary of State Robert Lansing. Mayor Breen accepted the gift from Ambassador Jusserand. The cannons may be placed in Public Square or in the Washington street parks.
125 years ago
Aug. 20, 1894: While thousands of printers throughout the country are idle and can get no employment, Watertown is suffering from a dirth of them, both newspaper and job printing establishments being hampered because of inability to secure enough compositors.
150 years ago
Aug. 20, 1869: John Reynolds, a young man at work in Messrs. Hotchkins & Co.’s collar factory, swam three miles, on the 17th instant, in Perch Lake, on a bet of $20. This is a great feat, as all good swimmers will admit.
The world
1619: The first group of 20 Africans is brought to Jamestown, Va.
1667: John Milton publishes Paradise Lost, an epic poem about the fall of Adam and Eve.
1794: American General “Mad Anthony” Wayne defeats the Ohio Indians at the Battle of Fallen Timbers in the Northwest territory, ending Indian resistance in the area.
1940: Radar is used for the first time, by the British during the Battle of Britain. Also on this day, in a radio broadcast, Winston Churchill makes his famous homage to the Royal Air Force: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
1941: Adolf Hitler authorizes the development of the V-2 missile.
1953: USSR publicly acknowledges it tested a hydrogen bomb eight days earlier.
1961: East Germany begins erecting a wall along western border to replace barbed wire put up Aug 13; US 1st Battle Group, 18th Infantry Division arrives in West Berlin.
1964: President Lyndon Baines Johnson signs the Economic Opportunity Act, an anti-poverty measure totaling nearly $1 billion, as part of his War on Poverty.
1971: The Cambodian military launches a series of operations against the Khmer Rouge.
1974: Vice President Gerald Ford, who had replaced Spiro Agnew, assumes the Office of the President after Richard Nixon resigns; Ford names Nelson Rockefeller as VP.
1978: NASA launches Viking 1; with Viking 2, launched a few days later, provided high-resolution mapping of Mars, revolutionizing existing views of the planets.
1986: Part-time mail carrier Patrick Sherrill shoots 20 fellow workers killing 14 at Edmond Okla., the first mass shooting by an individual in an office environment in the U.S. His actions give rise to the phrase “going postal,” for sudden violent outbursts.
1990: Iraq moves Western hostages to military installations to use them as human shields against air attacks by a US-led multinational coalition.
1991: After an attempted coup in the Soviet Union, Estonia declares independence from the USSR.
