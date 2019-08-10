Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 10, 2009: The Watertown City Council could choose a candidate to fill former Councilman Peter L. Clough’s vacant seat by the end of today. Mr. Clough announced his resignation Aug. 3 after he moved into a home outside the city. Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham and the remaining three council members interviewed eight candidates: Donald Osborn, Patrick J. Hickey, Gordon D. Silverthorne, Jason R. Burto, Douglas E. Osborne Jr., Michelle Appleby, Peter J. Souch IV and Jeffrey T. Fallon.
25 years ago
Aug. 10, 1994: The Harrisville Central School District is the latest Lewis County school district to put the kibosh on tobacco use. The board of education voted 5-1 Monday night to ban the use of any tobacco products, including smoking, chewing or snuff, from the building and grounds during regular school hours. Harrisville is the fourth county-based district to adopt some type of a tobacco ban.
50 years ago
Aug. 10, 1969: Motorized mini-cycles of the type usually used on farms and at camps are not for use on city sidewalks, police said today. The small cycles, which are popular with many boys in the city, are considered motor vehicles and should not be used in pedestrian sectors. A number of the cycles have been noted in the Ohio Street-Eastern Boulevard sector and have been used by youngsters in the field at the Ohio School.
75 years ago
Aug. 10, 1944: One of the biggest shipping seasons in history is now at its peak on the St. Lawrence river as freighters laden with munitions of war or materials essential to their manufacture, pass down its broad expanse headed for Montreal and other Canadian ports. Since this spring it is estimated that approximately 2,500 freighters have passed through the lift lock at the head of the Cardinal canal enroute to Montreal.
100 years ago
Aug. 10, 1919: Unless the government changes its mind in regard to the operation of excursion trains in the next two or three weeks, which is not likely, northern New York residents will get no additional service to the State Fair in Syracuse.
125 years ago
Aug. 10, 1894: The festival on Mr. Hiram Copley’s lawn Saturday evening in Chaumont was in every respect a success. The Young People’s Society of Christian Endeavor appreciate fully the kindness of Mr. Copley and family, who proverbially entertain with a generous hospitality rarely equalled in our village.
150 years ago
Aug. 10, 1869: Robert L. Sherman, as we are informed, has offered to donate, from his farm, a road to the west side of Brookside Cemetery, which will be a continuation of Washington street, and will avoid the hills on the present road. It will also make this side of the cemetery the main entrance.
The world
1831: William Driver of Salem, Massachusetts, is the first to use the term “Old Glory” in connection with the American flag, when he gives that name to a large flag aboard his ship, the Charles Daggett.
1846: The Smithsonian Institution is established in Washington through the bequest of James Smithson.
1864: Confederate Commander John Bell Hood sends his cavalry north of Atlanta to cut off Union General William Sherman’s supply lines.
1911: The House of Lords in Great Britain gives up its veto power, making the House of Commons the more powerful House.
1941: Great Britain and the Soviet Union promise aid to Turkey if it is attacked by the Axis Powers.
1949: National Military Establishment renamed Department of Defense.
1950: President Harry S. Truman calls the National Guard to active duty to fight in the Korean War.
1954: The groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Lawrence Seaway is held at Massena, New York.
1954: English jockey Sir Gordon Richards retires with a world-record total of 4,870 victories, later broken by Johnny Longden of the United States. Richards was the first jockey ever to be knighted.
1960: NASA launches Discoverer 13 satellite; it would become the first object ever recovered from orbit.
1970: Rocker Jim Morrison tried in Miami on “lewd & lascivious behavior.” Although convicted and sentenced to jail, he was free on bond while his case was being appealed when he dies in Paris, July 3, 1971.
1975: David Frost purchases the exclusive rights to interview Richard Nixon.
1977: US and Panama sign Panama Canal Zone accord, guaranteeing Panama would have control of the canal after 1999.
1997: The last British troops leave Hong Kong. After 156 years of British rule, the island is returned to China.
2003: For the first time ever, temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit when thermometers hit 101.3 F (38.5 Celsius) at Kent.
2006: All toiletries are banned from commercial airplanes after Scotland Yard disrupts a a major terrorist plot involving liquid explosives. After a few weeks, the toiletries ban was modified.
Love local history? Listen to the Watertown Daily Times audio podcast at wdt.me/secondlook to hear us discuss pieces of our past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.