The north
10 years ago
Aug. 25, 2009: For the first time in 17 years, public school students in St. Lawrence County will be starting the year before Labor Day. Students are scheduled to return to classes Sept. 3 in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. Jefferson and Lewis county students don’t return to school until the day after Labor Day.
25 years ago
Aug. 25, 1994: Carthage police are calling in divers later this week to help search for a prosthetic arm that fell into the Black River Sunday night. While walking on a train bridge from Cards Island Sunday, a teenage girl tripped. In her fall, she broke her foot and dislodged her arm, which was held on by suction. The arm, which includes electronic sensors that open and close a hand, would cost $14,000 to replace.
50 years ago
Aug. 25, 1969: County officials Monday dismissed the idea of using credit cards to pay county property tax when questioned about the possibility when it was learned taxpayers in Pima County (Tuscon), Ariz., would begin doing just that next week. It was explained that such a move would probably not be practical since it would cost the county 10 per cent of the county taxes to administer it.
75 years ago
Aug. 25, 1944: The razing of the little brick house at 118 Clinton street, by the Brockway company, owner of the property, marks the disappearance of one of Watertown’s oldest and most historic schools. It was originally erected about 1811 for use as an academy at the rear of the Presbyterian church on what is now Academy street. During the War of 1812, it was used as a hospital for wounded and sick soldiers.
100 years ago
Aug. 25, 1919: Jefferson county is confronted with the possibility of having two kinds of time next spring. The farmers, pleased at the action of congress in overriding the president’s veto of the daylight saving law, will go back to the old schedule. Manufacturers on the other hand, who have experienced the advantages of “saving” daylight for two seasons, are already considering the plan of operating next year as they have. Many look to see the same situation in this country as prevails in Canada, where daylight saving is not ordered by law, and where, as a result, the municipalities use one kind of time and the country districts another.
125 years ago
Aug. 25, 1894: When the Carthage races and a circus cannot bring rain in Jefferson county, it is, indeed, a hard drought.
150 years ago
Aug. 25, 1869: A cartman yesterday managed to run into a cow on Court st., which threw his horse and broke the harness badly.
The world
1765: In protest over the stamp tax, American colonists sack and burn the home of Massachusetts governor Thomas Hutchinson.
1830: The “Tom Thumb” steam locomotive runs its famous race with a horse-drawn car. The horse wins because the engine, which had been ahead, breaks down.
1921: The United States, which never ratified the Versailles Treaty ending World War I, finally signs a peace treaty with Germany.
1940: The first parachute wedding ceremony is performed by the Rev. Homer Tomlinson at the New York City World’s Fair for Arno Rudolphi and Ann Hayward. The minister, bride and groom, best man, maid of honor and four musicians were all suspended from parachutes.
1950: President Harry Truman orders the U.S. Army to seize control of the nation’s railroads to avert a strike.
1981: Voyager 2 spacecraft makes its closest approach to Saturn.
1989: NASA scientists receive stunning photographs of Neptune and its moons from Voyager 2.
1989: Mayumi Moriyama, formerly head of Japan’s Environmental Agency, becomes Japan’s first female cabinet secretary
1991: Croatian War of Independence: Battle of Vukovar begins, an 87-day siege of a Croatian city by the Yugoslav People’s Army (JNA), supported by various Serbian paramilitary forces.
1991: Belarus gains independence from the USSR.
1991: The Airbus A340 makes its first flight.
2012: Severe flooding in Myanmar.
