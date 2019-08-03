The north
10 years ago
Aug. 3, 2009: The Tibbetts Point Lighthouse in Cape Vincent has been a guiding light for vessels sailing across Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River for more than 180 years. Now, the lighthouse’s historical society is purchasing a memorial plaque with the names of all past lighthouse keepers. The Tibbetts Point Lighthouse Historical Society is identifying past lighthouse keepers and asking descendants of the keepers to step forward.
25 years ago
Aug. 3, 1994: When Gov. Mario M. Cuomo arrives Thursday in Alexandria Bay, he will be greeted by developmentally disabled children in an effort to demonstrate how much state funding for their programs helps them. The Disabled Persons Action Organization summer recreation program will take about a dozen youngsters to see the governor.
50 years ago
Aug. 3, 1969: It was another overflow crowd at the grandstand performance of Jack Kochman and His World Champion Hell Drivers at the Jefferson County fair on Friday evening. The main grandstand was filled long before show time and the bleachers at the north end of the grandstand was also filled to capacity with people standing.
75 years ago
Aug. 3, 1944: Two fraternities of Clarkson college are moving back into their fraternity houses which were occupied for the past year by the Army Specialized Training Program men. The O Pi O and Lamda Iota fraternities are returning to their homes on Market and Elm streets, respectively.
100 years ago
Aug. 3, 1919: Watertown will be in the path of tourists who will travel in large numbers next summer along the Theodore Roosevelt International Highway, extending along a stretch of macadamized state road from Portland, Me. to Portland, Ore. and passing through New York state from Plattsburgh to Niagara Falls.
125 years ago
Aug. 3, 1894: The tearing up of Public Square has interfered with travel to a great extent. Mill Street has been blocked by the digging of an excavation between that street and the Square, and traffic is via the narrow passageway in the rear of the business block. When all the vehicles come together from both ends of the town, there is competition for the right of way.
150 years ago
Aug. 3, 1869: Diabolical outrages of burning barns and girdling trees are being perpetrated in the neighborhood of Ogdensburg, and a keen detective agency seems to be called for to ferrit out the villains. It is to be hoped that their race will be short. Malice and murder are apt to come out.
The world
1492: Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on his voyage to the new world.
1546: French printer Etienne Dolet, accused of heresy, blasphemy and sedition, is hanged and burned at the stake for printing reformist literature.
1553: Mary Tudor, the new Queen of England, enters London.
1610: Henry Hudson of England discovers a great bay on the east coast of Canada and names it for himself.
1692: French forces under Marshal Luxembourg defeat the English at the Battle of Steenkerque in the Netherlands.
1805: Muhammad Ali becomes the new ruler of Egypt.
1807: The trial of Aaron Burr begins. He is accused of plotting the secession of New England.
1864: Federal gunboats attack but do not capture Fort Gains, at the mouth of Mobile Bay, Alabama.
1882: Congress passes the Immigration Act, banning Chinese immigration for ten years.
1908: Allan Allensworth files the site plan for the first African-American town, Allensworth, California.
1911: Airplanes are used for the first time in a military capacity when Italian planes reconnoiter Turkish lines near Tripoli.
1914: Germany declares war on France.
1916: Sir Roger Casement is hanged for treason in England.
1945: Chinese troops under American General Joseph Stilwell take the town of Myitkyina from the Japanese.
1958: The first nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, passes under the North Pole.
1967: President Lyndon B. Johnson announces plans to send 45,000 more troops to Vietnam.
1972: Former Beatle Paul McCartney announces formation of his new group, Wings.
1975: The Louisiana Superdome is dedicated.
1977: Radio Shack unveils TRS-80 personal computer, which with Apple and Commodore would form the “1977 Trinity.” Its price and Radio Shack’s established retail outlets made it a bestseller for several years.
1990: The US commits naval forces to the Persian Gulf region in the wake of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.
2004: Statue of Liberty’s pedestal reopens to visitors after being closed following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
