Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 23, 2009: The Massena town board has agreed to sell 16 acres of land on the St. Lawrence River for $450,000 to a developer who wants to build condominiums with boat slips. The Route 131 land will nearly double in size a project called The Narrows that has been in development for several years by Great Laker Development, a partnership between Richard E. Maginn of Heritage Homes and Perras Excavating’s Jeff and Mark Tyo.
25 years ago
Aug. 23, 1994: After almost five years of planning, there will be a ground-breaking ceremony for A. Barton Hepburn’s new Medical Office Center in Ogdensburg on Wednesday. The three-story building, to house physicians’ offices, is the second phase of the hospital’s $30 million master site plan. Construction is scheduled to begin next week.
50 years ago
Aug. 23, 1969: Watertown’s Red and Black football team was given a rousing welcome Monday evening as the team was officially greeted by over 2,000 local fans at the Centennial night program held at the Watertown High School athletic field. The semipro eleven, which has been reactivated this season after being absent for local gridiron play for eleven years, were individually introduced by Coach Pat Killorin.
75 years ago
Aug. 23, 1944: Walter D. Edmonds, nationally known author of historic novels, played host at breakfast today to an escaped German prisoner of war and then turned him over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Mr. Edmonds took Willy Schumacher into his home, three miles west of Hawkinsville on the Black river road, and gave him breakfast. While Schumacher was eating, the author notified state police of the German’s presence, and troopers along with an FBI agent were soon at the scene to take the prisoner into custody.
100 years ago
Aug. 23, 1919: Traveling in a veritable house on wheels, which includes such comforts as an oil stove, a refrigerator and a back porch, a party of eight Cherry Valley residents stopped in Watertown today long enough to eat dinner, following a two week Adirondack vacation. The big automobile truck chassis with the big house body on it attracted considerable attention as it was parked in Washington street for several hours in the middle of the day.
125 years ago
Aug. 23, 1894: During the street parade of Ringling Bro.’s circus in Gouverneur this morning, some one walked into A. B. Cutting’s hardware store and tapped the safe for five hundred dollars. The money drawer was pried open and the job was done in a twinkling. The clerks were in the front of the store, watching the parade.
150 years ago
Aug. 23, 1869: C.L. Merrill drove his mare to Clayton, 24 miles, last evening in two hours. She was perfectly fresh on the last mile.
The world
1541: Jacques Cartier lands near Quebec on his third voyage to North America.
1926: American film star Rudolph Valentino dies, causing worldwide hysteria and a number of suicides.
1954: First flight of the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.
1966: Lunar Orbiter 1 takes first photograph of Earth from the moon.
1979: Iranian army opens offensive against Kurds.
1990: East and West Germany announce they will unite on Oct 3.
1996: Osama bin Laden issues message entitled “A declaration of war against the Americans occupying the land of the two holy places.”
2006: Natascha Kampusch, abducted at the age of 10 in Austria, escapes from her captor, Wolfgang Priklopil, after 8 years of captivity.
2011: A 5.8 earthquake centered at Mineral, Virginia, damages the Washington Monument, forcing the landmark to close for repairs.
2011: Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi is overthrown after National Transitional Council forces take control of Bab al-Azizia compound during the 2011 Libyan Civil War.
