10 years ago
Aug. 15, 2009: An impromptu rally, organized by Anthony J. Potter, moved from Thompson Park to Public Square between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday to promote the right to same-sex marriage. Word about the rally, which included 60 to 70 people in the park and 30 to 40 participants in the walk, was spread mainly through the social networking Web site Facebook and fliers. Mr. Potter said he hopes to organize additional rallies but has no definite plans yet.
25 years ago
Aug. 15, 1994: For Jonathan A. Trainham of Watertown, the most memorable images of Woodstock ‘94 carried no price tag. “We all just went swimming in the mud. It was kind of fun, dancing and stuff,” the 17-year-old high school junior said this morning. Mr. Trainham and five friends joined the 350,000 people who flocked to Saugerties for the 25th anniversary of the iconic event.
50 years ago
Aug. 15, 1969: The Savings and Loan Association of Watertown has received the go-ahead from the state banking department to construct a branch at Lowville. Robert Holcomb, president of the local association office, said “The Lewis County area could benefit by having a savings institution which could provide funds for home mortgages.” The association has purchased a plot of land at the northern edge of the Paul Ramos farm on Route 12.
75 years ago
Aug. 15, 1944: Watertown residents of French descent expressed gratification today when they learned that the Allies had invaded southern France and they expect the invasion will lead soon to the liberation of their relatives from the yoke of Nazi oppression. Two residents, Andrew Rouchaud and his brother Henri, natives of Limoges, France, have relatives in the southwest of France.
100 years ago
Aug. 15, 1919: Judging from trees bordering the road to Campbells Point, there will be a bumper crop of hickory nuts this fall. Without exception the trees are loaded from top to bottom. Reports from elsewhere about the county indicate that the same conditions prevail.
125 years ago
Aug. 15, 1894: There is little doubt in the minds of the local police force that Louis Peterson, of Watertown, is one of the gang of pickpockets who are now operating along the St. Lawrence river. Some members even go so far as to say that he is the leader. It is known for a certainty that Peterson is on the river for the purpose of enriching himself.
150 years ago
Aug. 15, 1869: Mr. C. G. Harger sent us a luscious, golden pear which came in the first shipment of fruit by the Pacific Railroad from San Francisco to New York. Grapes will soon be brought from the same sate. Truly, this is a great country.
The world
1914: The Panama Canal opens to traffic.
1942: The Japanese submarine I-25 departs Japan with a floatplane in its hold which will be assembled upon arriving off the West Coast of the United States, and used to bomb U.S. forests.
1945: Gasoline and fuel oil rationing ends in the United States.
1947: Britain grants independence to India and Pakistan.
1969: Over 400,000 young people attend a weekend of rock music at Woodstock, New York.
1971: US President Richard Nixon announces a 90-day freeze on wages and prices in an attempt to halt rapid inflation.
1986: Ignoring objections from President Ronald Reagan’s Administration, US Senate approves economic sanctions against South Africa to protest that country’s apartheid policies.
1994: US Social Security Administration, previously part of the Department of Health and Human Services, becomes an independent government agency.
2001: Astronomers announce the first solar system discovered outside our own; two planets had been found orbiting a star in the Big Dipper.
2007: An earthquake of 8.0 magnitude kills over 500 and injures more than 1,000 in Peru.
