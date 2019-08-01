Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 1, 2009: Delays in processing applications was the worst north country car dealers got Friday from a government rebate program for inefficient vehicles. Reports that a government rebate program would run out of money caused a rush on the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration Web site set up for dealers. The Car Allowance Rebate System, dubbed “Cash for Clunkers,” was allocated $1 billion for rebates of $3,500 to $4,500 to consumers who trade in a gas-guzzling vehicle to buy or lease a more fuel-efficient version.
25 years ago
Aug. 1, 1994: More than 100 diplomas never claimed by graduates of Watertown High School have been saved in the main office of the high school for as many as 44 years. The diplomas that are waiting to be picked up range in date from 1950 to 1994. A list of those who haven’t picked them up will appear in The Times later this week.
50 years ago
Aug. 1, 1969: Watertown’s first — and only — bingo inspector, George Lewis, has resigned his post to become full-time confidential attendant in the local New York State Court of Claims. The post of bingo inspector pays $2,051 a year. The bingo licensing program is handled by the city clerk’s office.
75 years ago
Aug. 1, 1944: Servicemen’s participation in the general election this November will be heavy for Jefferson county as evidenced by the increasing number of requests for ballots being received by the county election board. Already 837 applications have been made by uniformed voters at camps throughout the United States and those now on duty on world-wide battle fronts.
100 years ago
Aug. 1, 1919: Pulaski court house was erected 100 years ago last month, and it was planned to observe the centennial by unveiling there the soldiers’ and sailors’ monument. The granite shaft reached Pulaski a day or two ago from Barre, Vt., was hauled from the freight yards by four horses, and set on the plot fronting the court house.
125 years ago
Aug. 1, 1894: The new mill and elevator of Maloney Brothers, near the depot in Canton, is rapidly beginning to look like a building. It will be large enough to carry on quite an extensive business, and is very thoroughly built.
150 years ago
Aug. 1, 1869: Twenty-one loads of cheese passed through the square on the way to the depot to day, before 11 o’clock.
The world
1096: The crusaders under Peter the Hermit reach Constantinople.
1464: Piero de Medici succeeds his father, Cosimo, as ruler of Florence.
1664: The Turkish army is defeated by French and German troops at St. Gotthard, Hungary.
1689: James II’s siege of Londonderry, Ireland, ends in failure. James’ force had suffered some 8,000 casualties to the defenders’ 3,600.
1740: Thomas Arne’s song “Rule Britannia” is performed for the first time.
1759: British and Hanoverian armies defeat the French at the Battle of Minden, Germany.
1791: Robert Carter III, a Virginia plantation owner, frees all 500 of his slaves in the largest private emancipation in U.S. history. An 1839 mutiny aboard a Spanish ship in Cuban waters raised basic questions about freedom and slavery in the United States.
1798: Admiral Horatio Nelson routs the French fleet in the Battle of the Nile at Aboukir Bay, Egypt.
1801: The American schooner Enterprise captures the Barbary cruiser Tripoli. Often venturing into harm’s way, America’s most famous sailing ship, the Constitution, twice came close to oblivion.
1834: Slavery is abolished throughout the British Empire.
1864: Union General Ulysses S. Grant gives general Philip H. Sheridan the mission of clearing the Shenandoah Valley of Confederate forces. After nearly 10 months of trench warfare, Confederate resistance at Petersburg, Virginia, suddenly collapsed.
1872: The first long-distance gas pipeline in the U.S. is completed. Designed for natural gas, the two-inch pipe ran five miles from Newton Wells to Titusville, Pennsylvania.
1873: San Francisco’s first cable cars begin running, operated by Hallidie’s Clay Street Hill Railroad Company.
1880: Sir Frederick Roberts frees the British Afghanistan garrison of Kandahar from Afghan rebels.
1893: A machine for making shredded wheat breakfast cereal is patented.
1914: Germany declares war on Russia.
1937: The Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany becomes operational.The Nuremberg Trial would later bring high-ranking Nazis to justice.
1939: Synthetic vitamin K is produced for the first time.
1941: The Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo plane makes its first flight.
1942: Ensign Henry C. White, while flying a J4F Widgeon plane, sinks U-166 as it approaches the Mississippi River, the first U-boat sunk by the U.S. Coast Guard.
1943: Over 177 B-24 Liberator bombers attack the oil fields in Ploesti, Romania, for a second time.
1944: The Polish underground begins an uprising against the occupying German army, as the Red Army approaches Warsaw.
1946: President Harry S Truman establishes the Atomic Energy Commission.
1950: Lead elements of the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division arrive in Korea from the United States.
1954:The Geneva Accords divide Vietnam into two countries at the 17th parallel.
1957: US and Canada create North American Air Defense Command (NORAD).
1960: Singer Chubby Checker releases “The Twist,” creating a new dance craze. The song had been released by Hank Ballard and the Midnighters the previous year but got little attention.
1964: Arthur Ashe becomes the first African-American to play on the U.S. Davis Cup tennis team.
1966: Charles Whitman, shooting from the Texas Tower at the University of Texas, kills 16 people and wounds 31 before being killed himself.
1988: Conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh begins his national radio show.
2004: In Asuncion, Paraguay, a fire in the Ycua Bolanos V supermarket complex kills nearly 400 people and injures 500.
2007: The I-35W bridge at Minneapolis, Minnesota, collapses into the Mississippi River during evening rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring 145.
