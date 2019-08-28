Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 28, 2009: Jefferson County signed a three-year contract Tuesday to lease the former Redwood Savings Bank, 1000 Coffeen St., for its displaced employment and training office. Employees, including partners from the state Department of Labor, are expected to move next month to the building, which is now owned by Watertown Savings Bank. Employment and Training was stationed on Jefferson Community College’s campus for 13 years, but the college decided in June to make the building the temporary home of its new Higher Education Center.
25 years ago
Aug. 28, 1994: The International Lightning Class Association’s North American Championship Regatta, the largest regatta championships for Lightning class boats in North America will be held in Henderson Harbor next summer, the same waters in which the boat’s first manufacturers learned to race in the 1930s. The championship will be hosted by the Henderson Harbor Yacht Club.
50 years ago
Aug. 28, 1969: Two major construction projects in Northern New York — the 11-story State Office Building in Watertown and the health-physical education building at Potsdam State University College — will be started early next month. Equipment will be moved to each site next weekend and work on each project will continue through he winter.
75 years ago
Aug. 28, 1944: Further discussion on the organization of a juvinile police force at the three schools in the twin villages was the principal topic at a meeting of the Carthage post-war planning committee Monday evening at the village hall.
100 years ago
Aug. 28, 1919: The fire department was called out at 10:53 Tuesday evening by a false alarm of fire from box 411 at the corner of Howk and Coffeen streets. Upon their arrival at the box the firemen were unable to find who sent in the alarm. An investigation is being conducted and prosecution may result.
125 years ago
Aug. 28, 1894: The pearl fisheries of Russell, which two years ago were entirely unknown, have of late been so rapidly developing, that now they give profitable employment to eighty men, and bid fair to become an established industry. The Russell pearls are of the freshwater variety obtained from clams, but equal in all respects to those of the pearl oyster in the eastern seas.
150 years ago
Aug. 28, 1869: Mr. Merrill has sold his drill and right to its use in the towns of Brownville and Pamelia, to John Scovil and Wm. Gould. All wishing wells in these towns will therefore apply to Messrs. Scovil and Gould. The well on the Pamelia side is now over 100 feet deep.
The world
1963: One of the largest demonstrations in the history of the United States, the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, takes place and reaches its climax at the base of the Lincoln Memorial when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his “I have a dream” speech.
1965: The Viet Cong are routed in the Mekong Delta by U.S. forces, with more than 50 killed.
1968: Clash between police and anti-war demonstrators during Democratic Party’s National Convention in Chicago.
1979: Irish Republican Army (IRA) bomb explodes under bandstand in Brussels’ Great Market as British Army musicians prepare for a performance; four British soldiers wounded.
1981: John Hinckley Jr. pleads innocent to attempting to assassinate President Ronald Reagan.
1982: First Gay Games held in San Francisco.
1983: Israeli’s prime minister Menachem Begin announces his resignation.
1986: U.S. Navy officer Jerry A. Whitworth given 365-year prison term for spying for USSR.
1986: Bolivian president Victor Paz Estenssoro declares a state of siege and uses troops and tanks to halt a march by 10,000 striking tin miners.
1993: Two hundred twenty-three die when a dam breaks at Qinghai (Kokonor), in northwest China.
2003: Power blackout affects half-million people in southeast England and halts 60% of London’s underground trains.
2005: Hurricane Katrina reaches Category 5 strength; Louisiana Superdome opened as a “refuge of last resort” in New Orleans.
2012: US Republican convention nominates Mitt Romney as the party’s presidential candidate.
