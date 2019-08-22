Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 22, 2009: National Grid expects to replace 88 ornamental streetlights along State and Sterling streets before winter. The new lights are dark green and will be taller than their predecessors. The current lights are less than a decade old but regularly malfunction. There are 710 ornamental lights throughout the city. The cost to purchase and install the lights is being paid by National Grid.
25 years ago
Aug. 22, 1994: The North Country Children’s Clinic plans this fall to hire “breast-feeding coordinators” and train peer counselors for Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties to help promote nursing. The promotion will be aimed at clients enrolled in the agency’s Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program. The counselors are to provide support and answer questions women may have about breast-feeding.
50 years ago
Aug. 22, 1969: The Jefferson County American Red Cross chapter has been assigned a $1,961 assessment in conjunction with a $6,000,000 drive by the National American Red Cross for funds to assist in relief work for the sections damaged in the wake of Hurricane Camille.
75 years ago
Aug. 22, 1944: Rumors circulating that children would not be allowed to attend the Sandy Creek fair next week because of fear of polio epidemics which are prevalent in other areas, were strongly denied this afternoon by Paul Woodard, president of the fair.
100 years ago
Aug. 22, 1919: Property owners on Cranberry Lake voted unanimously to organize an association, to be known as the Cranberry Lake Property Owners and Recreation Association, the object of which shall be the development of Cranberry Lake as a recreation center; the protection of property; the just and equitable enforcement of the forest, fish and game laws, and all that tends towards the general welfare of this resort. It is proposed to make the installation fee $3 and the yearly dues $2.
125 years ago
Aug. 22, 1894: The Coffeen street terror did not come out last evening because he himself was badly scared by the terrifying performance of that invention of Joe Bragger’s which is called a fire alarm whistle.
150 years ago
Aug. 22, 1869: Campbell’s Great Zoological and Equestrian Show — This immense menagerie caravan and circus will visit Watertown on Thursday. It is a monster affair, comprising 145 horses, 35 wagons and 150 men. It has famous beasts and birds from Asia and Africa and America, accompanied by Prof. Thompson the celebrated lion tamer.
The world
1350: John II, also known as John the Good, succeeds Philip VI as king of France.
1485: Henry Tudor defeats Richard III at Bosworth. This victory establishes the Tudor dynasty in England and ends the War of the Roses.
1642: Civil war in England begins as Charles I declares war on Parliament at Nottingham.
1717: The Austrian army forces the Turkish army out of Belgrade, ending the Turkish revival in the Balkans.
1777: With the approach of General Benedict Arnold’s army, British Colonel Barry St. Ledger abandons Fort Stanwix and returns to Canada.
1849: The Portuguese governor of Macao, China, is assassinated because of his anti-Chinese policies.
1911: The Mona Lisa, the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci, is stolen from the Louvre in Paris, where it had hung for more than 100 years. It is recovered in 1913.
1922: Michael Collins, Irish politician, is killed in an ambush.
1942: Brazil declares war on the Axis powers. She is the only South American country to send combat troops into Europe.
1945: Soviet troops land at Port Arthur and Dairen on the Kwantung Peninsula in China.
1945: Conflict in Vietnam begins when a group of Free French parachute into southern Indochina, in response to a successful coup by communist guerilla Ho Chi Minh.
1952: Devil’s Island’s penal colony is permanently closed.
1956: Incumbent US President Dwight D. Eisenhower & Vice President Richard Nixon renominated by Republican convention in San Francisco.
1962: The world’s first nuclear-powered passenger-cargo ship, NS Savannah, completes its maiden voyage from Yorktown, Va., to Savannah, Ga.
1962: OAS (Secret Army Organization) gunmen unsuccessfully attempt to assassinate French president Charles de Gaulle; the incident inspires Frederick Forsyth’s novel, The Day of the Jackal.
1968: First papal visit to Latin America; Pope Paul VI arrives in Bogota.
1969: Hurricane Camille hits US Gulf Coast, killing 256 and causing $1.421 billion in damages.
1971: FBI arrests members of The Camden 28, an anti-war group, as the group is raiding a draft office in Camden, NJ.
1971: Bolivian military coup: Col. Hugo Banzer Suarez ousts leftist president, Gen. Juan Jose Torres and assumes power.
1972: International Olympic Committee votes 36–31 with 3 abstentions to ban Rhodesia from the games because of the country’s racist policies.
1975: US President Gerald Ford survives second assassination attempt in 17 days, this one by Sarah Jane Moore in San Francisco, Cal.
1983: Benigno Aquino, the only real opposition on Ferdinand Marcos’ reign as president of the Philippines, is gunned down at Manila Airport.
1989: First complete ring around Neptune discovered.
1995: During 11-day siege at at Ruby Ridge, Id., FBI HRT sniper Lon Horiuchi kills Vicki Weaver while shooting at another target.
2003: Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended for refusing to comply with federal court order to remove the Ten Commandments from the Alabama Supreme Court building’s lobby.
2005: Art heist: a version of The Scream and Madonna, two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.
2007: Most runs scored by any team in modern MLB history as the Texas Rangers thump the Baltimore Orioles 30-3.
