The north
10 years ago
Aug. 18, 2009: NuMed Inc. is adding 3,000 square feet of warehouse space to its Hopkinton manufacturing facility and could end up bolstering its work force as a result, company President and CEO Allen J. Tower said. Mr. Tower started NuMed in 1982 and officially incorporated the business two years later. Today, he said, the company is a leader in the cardiovascular catheter field, and designs, builds and ships heart catheters to doctors around the globe.
25 years ago
Aug. 18, 1994: Retired aeronautics expert John F. Ward, Watertown, thinks expansion at the Watertown International Airport could fly because of downsizing in the military and the need for jobs. Mr. Ward, who retired in 1990 the aeronautics division at NASA, is scheduled to speak before the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization Friday at their monthly meeting to gain support from civilians working to retain the installation as a military base.
50 years ago
Aug. 18, 1969: Mayor Theodore Rand, in the face of a recent survey on municipal bus service by the Watertown League of Women Voters, told the city council today that the possibility of local public transportation “looks impossible, very bleak,” after Councilman Steve D. Alteri brought up the “desperate plight” of senior citizens who often can not get a taxi.
75 years ago
Aug. 18, 1944: Joseph Kenny, an inmate of Dannemora State hospital and parole violator, was apprehended near Saranac Lake Sunday by state police. He was spotted near the railroad crossing on Lake Placid highway still clad in prison garb and was taken to the Ray Brook sub-station where fingerprints identified him as the wanted man.
100 years ago
Aug. 18, 1919: District Attorney Cooper and Sheriff Gleason visited Alexandria Bay hotels for an hour or two Sunday, but everywhere they found the bars closed tight. In all probability guests were being served, but there were no intoxicated persons about the town, nor any signs of business in saloons or hotels.
125 years ago
Aug. 18, 1894: Yesterday saw the second annual field day of the Maple City Athletic club in Ogdensburg, and thousand of strangers were in the city to witness the sports. The only thing that happened to mar a perfectly satisfactory day was the non arrival of eight hundred persons from Kingston and two hundred from Gananoque because the steamer Empire State broke her shaft Wednesday.
150 years ago
Aug. 18, 1869: Mrs. Martha Whipple, of Ellisburgh, celebrated her ninety-third birthday on Monday last, by reading one hundred and fifty pages of common print, without glasses. She also rode out in the afternoon, getting into the buggy without help. She is the oldest woman in town.
The world
1587: In the Roanoke Island colony, Ellinor and Ananias Dare become parents of a baby girl whom they name Virginia, the first English child born in what would become the United States.
1929: The first cross-country women’s air derby begins. Louise McPhetridge Thaden wins first prize in the heavier-plane division, while Phoebe Fairgrave Omlie finishes first in the lighter-plane category.
1939: The film “The Wizard of Oz” opens in New York City.
