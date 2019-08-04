The north
10 years ago
Aug. 4, 2009: On Monday, bridge employees returned to collect the $3.25 toll from each car crossing the bridge. Temporary toll booths on Cornwall Island had gone unstaffed since the bridge reopened July 13 after closing in May because of a dispute between the Akwesasne Mohawk tribe and the Canada Border Services Agency over arming Canadian customs officers. The Canadian inspections station is on the Akwesasne reservation and the tribe said giving guns to the agents infringes on tribal sovereignty.
25 years ago
Aug. 4, 1994: A Malone gynecologist will no longer perform abortions at his Main Street clinic, village police said. Dr. David P. Gorman sent a letter to police earlier this week informing them of his decision. Village police posted a guard at the clinic every Wednesday for the past several years to prevent problems between abortion protesters and pro-choice advocates who served as escorts for those who wished to enter the office.
50 years ago
Aug. 4, 1969: Two certificate programs of study in secretarial and retailing fields will be added at Jefferson Community College, starting the next semester. All course work for the two programs will be offered in the evening.
75 years ago
Aug. 4, 1944: The new $18,000 aerial fire truck, purchased by the city to replace the obsolete, 25-year-old “hook and ladder” truck, arrived by rail Thursday and will be officially unveiled in a public ceremony Tuesday night in front of the Hotel Woodruff. Firemen will demonstrate both trucks to demonstrate the progress over a 25-year span in fire fighting facilities.
100 years ago
Aug. 4, 1919: The store of E. J. Friedman in Center street, Massena, with contents consisting of a small stock of groceries, ice cream and confectionery, together with the equipment and household goods on the second floor, was entirely destroyed by fire at 1:15 this morning.
125 years ago
Aug. 4, 1894: It has been impossible to verify the rumor that permission has been granted to certain parties to erect a tent on the monument plot on Public Square, in which ice cream, lemonade and ginger ale are to be dispensed. Another rumor says that the privilege of running a merry-go-round in the centre of the city market has been let for 25 cents a day and that the new band stand has been leased for a Punch and Judy show.
150 years ago
Aug. 4, 1869: Last night there was a mysterious fight on the West end of Paddock St. The most authentic report is that a young fellow was walking with his girl — or somebody’s girl — or everybody’s girl — when he was assailed by three fellows, and a fight ensued. A revolver was freely used, but no one hurt.
The world
1265: King Henry III puts down a revolt of English barons lead by Simon de Montfort.
1578: A crusade against the Moors of Morocco is routed at the Battle of Alcazar-el-Kebir. King Sebastian of Portugal and 8,000 of his soldiers are killed.
1717: A friendship treaty is signed between France and Russia.
1789: The Constituent Assembly in France abolishes the privileges of nobility.
1790: The Revenue Cutter service, the parent service of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, is organized.
1864: Federal troops fail to capture Fort Gaines on Dauphin Island, one of the Confederate forts defending Mobile Bay.
1875: The first Convention of Colored Newspapermen is held in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1879: A law is passed in Germany making Alsace Lorraine a territory of the empire.
1914: Germany invades Belgium causing Great Britain to declare war on Germany.
1942: The British government charges that Mohandas Gandhi and his All-Indian Congress Party favor “appeasement” with Japan.
1944: RAF pilot T. D. Dean becomes the first pilot to destroy a V-1 buzz bomb when he tips the pilotless craft’s wing, sending it off course.
1952: Helicopters from the U.S. Air Force Air Rescue Service land in Germany, completing the first transatlantic flight by helicopter in 51 hours and 55 minutes of flight time.
1964: The bodies of civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman & James E. Chaney, are discovered in an earthen Mississippi dam.
1964: The U.S.S. Maddox and Turner Joy exchange fire with North Vietnamese patrol boats.
1971: The U.S. launches the first satellite into lunar orbit from a manned spacecraft (Apollo 15).
1972: Arthur Bremer is sentenced to 63 years for shooting Alabama governor George Wallace, later reduced to 53 years.
1979: President Jimmy Carter establishes the Department of Energy.
1988: The US Senate votes to give each Japanese-American who was interned during WWII $20,000 compensation and an apology.
2007: NASA launches the Phoenix spacecraft on a mission to Mars.
