Looking backward
The north
10 years ago
Aug. 21, 2009: The Lewis County Planning Board on Thursday signed off on plans for a Tractor Supply Co. store in the village of Lowville. The board voted 5-0 to approve a site plan to construct a 124-by-150-foot store, with a fenced-in area in the rear for display of other merchandise, at Number Four and Ross roads. The proposed store would have entrances on both roads.
25 years ago
Aug. 21, 1994: Members of the Norfolk United Methodist Church were at Massena International Airport Friday afternoon to greet two Bosnian refugees, Hida Hasinovic and her 10-year-old daughter Mirella Dajazetobic, they had sponsored to come live in Norfolk. A committee of Potsdam residents brought Miss Hasinovic’s brother, Esed and another Bosnian Croatian, Nedzad Salihi, to the north country in December.
50 years ago
Aug. 21, 1969: Temperatures dipped to sub-normal levels in the upper 30’s overnight in Northern New York communities but forecasters said some improvement in the nighttime weather is in prospect. One of the coolest spots was the Watertown municipal airport where the mercury skidded to an early morning low of 38.
75 years ago
Aug. 21, 1944: Two 18-year-old girls, who left a weiner roast party for a short walk in the John C. Thompson park late Tuesday evening, told police that they were accosted by two men in a passing sedan, who dragged them into the vehicle and released them unharmed a few minutes later on outer Gotham street. The incident adds to the series of prowlers and peepers who have caused disturbances in residential sections.
100 years ago
Aug. 21, 1919: Six extra sleepers into northern New York today indicated that travel was still of the last day or two. At the New Woodruff hotel it was said that tourists from the middle west on their way to the Thousand Islands and the Adirondacks were numerous.
125 years ago
Aug. 21, 1894: A O.H. Whitford, of Adams Centre, called at the Times office yesterday and exhibited the fruit of his fly catching machine in the shape of several quarts of the little Texas torments, which are getting to be so serious a plague to the dairies. The fly catching machine is a Canadian invention and Mr. Whitford’s machine was the third in use in the United States.
150 years ago
Aug. 21, 1869: After having been half burned up, Canton is agitating the introduction of water works and engines. We were astonished to hear from a gentleman who was present at the fire that the village has not an engine.
The world
1831: Nat Turner leads a slave revolt in Southampton County, Va., that kills close to 60 whites.
1858: The first of a series of debates begins between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas. Douglas goes on to win the Senate seat in November, but Lincoln gains national visibility for the first time.
1944: The Dumbarton Oaks conference, which lays the foundation for the establishment of the United Nations, is held in Washington, D.C.
1959: Hawaii is admitted into the Union.
1972: U.S. orbiting astronomy observatory Copernicus launched.
1976: Mary Langdon in Battle, East Sussex, becomes Britain’s first firewoman.
1986: In Cameroon 2,000 die from poison gas from a volcanic eruption.
1988: Ceasefire in the 8-year war between Iran and Iraq.
1989: Voyager 2 begins a flyby of planet Neptune.
1991: Communist hardliners’ coup is crushed in USSR after just 2 days; Latvia declares independence from USSR.
1994: Ernesto Zedillo wins Mexico’s presidential election.
1996: The new Globe theater opens in England.
2000: Tiger Woods wins golf’s PGA Championship, the first golfer to win 3 majors in a calendar year since Ben Hogan in 1953.
2001: NATO decides to send a peacekeeping force to the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.
